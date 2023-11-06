New Article Title: Unveiling the Resilience of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Information Operations

After the suppression of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed revolt and the reported death of the mercenary boss, it appeared that his information operations network had been dismantled. However, recent evidence suggests that Prigozhin’s propaganda machine may still be alive and well.

Clemson University researchers have discovered a network of Russian-language Twitter accounts that emerged even before Prigozhin’s reported death. These accounts exhibit all the hallmarks of a Prigozhin operation, engaging in pro-Russia and pro-Putin narratives while amplifying Kremlin lines. Although some of these accounts have been taken down after being reported to Twitter, others remain active.

These new accounts share a common pattern, using generic profile pictures, posting a few tweets to appear legitimate, and then actively engaging in their influence operations through replies and likes. They consistently promote pro-Kremlin narratives, including defending Russian air defense capabilities and Putin’s reputation, as well as spreading disinformation aimed at sowing discord in Ukraine.

One active account, known as “Gleb,” has been particularly vocal, insulting Putin’s rival, Alexei Navalny, and showing support for the Kremlin’s claims about Prigozhin’s death. The coordinated nature of some posts suggests collaboration between accounts within the network.

This resurgence of Prigozhin’s propaganda machine aligns with a shift observed earlier this year, where Russian troll networks switched their support from Prigozhin to supporting Putin. While it is not confirmed that these accounts are operated by Prigozhin’s former associates, they bear all the characteristics of the same operation.

Despite the reported death of Prigozhin, experts speculate that Putin is unlikely to abandon the powerful influence arm he built through the years. As the war in Ukraine falters and his authority faces public challenges, the Russian president may be increasingly reliant on a strong propaganda apparatus to maintain his position.

The swift succession of pro-Russia posts, all covering the same topics, suggests that the troll network receives guidance from above, with specific narratives and spins being provided to them. This level of coordination and rapid response indicates that the troll network operates based on directed orders rather than individual decision-making.

In conclusion, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s information operations network appears to have resurfaced despite initial efforts to dismantle it. The continued existence of these Twitter accounts raises questions about the extent of Prigozhin’s influence and Putin’s reliance on this powerful propaganda tool. In an era where information warfare is becoming increasingly prevalent, it is crucial to remain vigilant and discerning in our consumption of online content.