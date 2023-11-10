Yevgeniy Prigozhin: From Mercenary Leader to Putin’s Nemesis

In a tragic turn of events, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a former ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is presumed to have died in a plane crash near Moscow on August 23. Prigozhin, who had built a lucrative mercenary army known as the Wagner Group, had been involved in a failed mutiny in June amid the war in Ukraine.

While the U.S. intelligence community believes that Prigozhin likely died in the crash, the possibility of an explosion causing the plane to go down is under investigation. Putin himself appeared to acknowledge Prigozhin’s death, expressing his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash. He described Prigozhin as a “man of complex fate” who had made serious mistakes in his life.

Prigozhin’s rise to power was largely owed to Putin’s favor and support. After serving time in prison for robbery, he started a successful catering company called Concord, earning him the nickname “Putin’s chef” due to his close ties to the Russian president. Putin also facilitated the establishment of Prigozhin’s private military company, the Wagner Group, which carried out missions in various parts of the world to further Russian interests.

However, Prigozhin’s ambition and thirst for power eventually led to his downfall. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Prigozhin saw an opportunity to make a name for himself by helping Russian forces in their campaign. His brutal tactics and recruitment of prisoners as fighters brought some initial success but eventually created tension with Putin who criticized him for his public outbursts against the Kremlin.

In an audacious move, Prigozhin and his forces launched a failed mutiny in June, seizing military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and even advancing towards Moscow. Putin denounced the “armed mutiny” and took systematic revenge by dismantling much of the Wagner Group. Prigozhin’s commando persona was discredited through the release of humiliating images in Russian state media.

Despite the rift between them, Putin and Prigozhin attempted to find a way to coexist. They held secret meetings following the mutiny, with Putin ultimately neutralizing Prigozhin and disbanding the Wagner Group. The former mercenaries were allowed to join the Russian military but not under Prigozhin’s command.

Prigozhin’s death marks the end of a tumultuous journey from a trusted ally of Putin to a failed rebel. His legacy will be remembered as one of controversy and ambition. The impact of his mercenary army, the Wagner Group, on Russian military operations and international affairs remains a topic of debate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Yevgeniy Prigozhin? Yevgeniy Prigozhin was a former ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who gained wealth and power through his mercenary army, the Wagner Group. What caused Prigozhin’s downfall? Prigozhin’s downfall can be attributed to his ambition and his failed mutiny in June, which led to his discreditation by Putin and the dismantling of the Wagner Group. What was the role of the Wagner Group? The Wagner Group served as a private military company that carried out missions to further Russian interests overseas, often using brutal tactics and recruiting prisoners as fighters. How did Putin react to the mutiny? Putin denounced the mutiny as an “armed rebellion” and took revenge by dismantling much of the Wagner Group. He also discredited Prigozhin through humiliating images released in Russian state media. What is Prigozhin’s legacy? Prigozhin’s legacy is one of controversy and ambition. His impact on Russian military operations and international affairs through the Wagner Group remains a subject of discussion.

(Sources: [BBC](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58220172), [The Washington Post](https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/24/prigozhin-russia-plane-crash-mercenaries/))