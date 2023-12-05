Record-Breaking Sale of Luxurious Dubai Penthouse Signals Shift in Real Estate Market

Dubai’s luxury real estate market has once again made waves with the sale of a yet-to-be-built penthouse for a staggering $136 million, setting a new record. The expansive five-bedroom apartment, located on the exclusive Palm Jumeirah, promises to be an opulent retreat in one of the world’s busiest luxury property markets.

Situated atop the Como Residences, a 71-story tower, this penthouse is part of an archipelago of artificial islands known for its lavish designer villas and upscale hotels. The Palm Jumeirah, developed just over 20 years ago, offers not only a luxurious lifestyle but also breathtaking views of the Dubai coastline.

The Como Residences are currently under construction and are expected to be completed by late 2027. While the buyer will have to exercise patience, they will be rewarded with a residence that boasts a 360-degree sky pool and strategic positioning to capture stunning views of iconic landmarks such as the Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Marina.

FAQs:

Q: What was the previous record for a penthouse sale in Dubai?

A: The previous record was set just a few months prior, with the sale of an apartment in the Marsa Al Arab Hotel for approximately $114 million.

Q: Are there more expensive penthouses in the world?

A: Yes, the penthouse at Como Residences ranks as the third most expensive in the world. The top two are the Penthouse D at One Hyde Park in London, priced at $237 million, and the Odeon Tower Penthouse in Monaco, priced at $440 million.

This remarkable sale reflects a shift in buyers’ priorities in Dubai’s real estate market. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in individuals acquiring properties for residential purposes, as opposed to speculative investment. Dubai is attracting interest from a diverse range of international buyers, including those from the United States, Italy, France, and the UK.

Luxury real estate agent Chris Boswell emphasizes the scarcity of large-scale penthouses such as this, making them highly sought-after assets. Despite the waiting period involved in off-plan purchases, buyers are eager to secure these exclusive properties. Boswell highlights the importance of the view, a key driving factor behind the extravagant prices commanded by penthouses.

As the luxury real estate market evolves, the allure of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah continues to captivate buyers from around the world. With its unrivaled beauty, safety, and exclusive properties like the Como Residences penthouse, Dubai solidifies its position as a top destination for luxury living.

Sources:

[CNN](https://www.cnn.com/)