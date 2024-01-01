Ukrainian and Hungarian Leaders Plan Meeting to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

The head of the Presidential Office in Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, recently had a meaningful discussion with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Yermak shared this information on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform.

During the conversation, Yermak conveyed that he had a productive phone call with the Hungarian Foreign Minister. Building upon the previous discussion between President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, both sides are actively working towards arranging a meeting between the two leaders in the near future.

The purpose of this meeting is to further strengthen bilateral relations between Ukraine and Hungary. These discussions reflect the commitment of both countries to engage in dialogue and enhance cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

Additionally, Yermak and Szijjártó also touched upon Ukraine’s progress on its path to European integration. This indicates the shared objective of Ukraine and Hungary to foster closer ties with the European Union and strive for greater collaboration in areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchange.

The willingness of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to accept President Zelensky’s invitation for a bilateral meeting demonstrates the desire of both nations to continue strengthening their diplomatic ties and promote regional stability.

With the prospect of this upcoming meeting, Ukraine and Hungary have the opportunity to address important issues, find common ground, and explore new avenues for cooperation. It serves as a positive step towards fostering better understanding and resolving any existing concerns between the two countries.

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of the meeting between the Ukrainian and Hungarian leaders?

A: The purpose of the meeting is to strengthen bilateral relations and promote collaboration on various issues of mutual interest.

Q: What topics were discussed during the conversation between Andriy Yermak and Péter Szijjártó?

A: The conversation covered organizing the meeting between the leaders, as well as Ukraine’s progress on the path to European integration.

Q: Why is this meeting significant?

A: This meeting signifies the commitment of both countries to dialogue, cooperation, and regional stability, while also providing an opportunity to address important issues and strengthen diplomatic ties.

Sources:

– Ukrinform (www.ukrinform.net)