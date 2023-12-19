Yemen’s Houthis Continue Red Sea Attacks Amidst Gaza Conflict

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have made it clear that they will not be halting their attacks on ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea, despite international efforts to counter them. The United States recently announced the formation of a maritime protection force to address this issue, but the rebels remain undeterred. Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official, emphasized that their military operations will persist, regardless of any sacrifices they may incur.

The Houthis have stated that they would only consider ceasing their attacks if Israel’s actions in Gaza come to an end, and if the besieged population is allowed access to essential goods such as food, medicines, and fuel. These conditions, according to al-Bukhaiti, are fundamental for the rebel group to consider a halt.

In response to the attacks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the formation of a 10-nation coalition focused on protecting trade in the Red Sea. The coalition aims to ensure freedom of navigation and enhance regional security and prosperity.

The Houthis, however, have made it clear that they will not back down. Major General Yusuf al-Madani affirmed that any escalation in Gaza would also be seen as an escalation in the Red Sea. The rebels vow to confront any US-led coalition operating in the region.

The ongoing attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea have caused significant international concern. Shipping lines have suspended operations, and more than a dozen commercial ships have been targeted. The Houthi attacks aim to put pressure on Israel to halt its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

While the international response to these attacks is crucial, it is essential to understand the Houthi perspective. The rebels claim that their actions are not acts of defiance but rather a means to protect the people in Gaza. They argue that if the new coalition insists on launching attacks, then they must accept the potential consequences of this broader conflict in the region. However, the Houthis emphasize that they would be willing to halt their attacks if Israel ceases its military operations.

The situation in the Red Sea continues to escalate. The US and British navies have reported shooting down a total of 15 drones in the waterway, targeting vessels. Recent incidents involve small boats approaching ships off the coast of Djibouti in suspicious maneuvers. Although no weapons were spotted during these encounters, the concerns for safety persist.

The impact of these attacks on global trade cannot be ignored. Numerous shipping companies, including industry giants like Mediterranean Shipping Company, CMA CGM, and AP Moller-Maersk, have suspended transit through the Red Sea due to safety concerns. Even BP, the UK oil giant, announced its decision to avoid the region. This disruption has rerouted a significant portion of global trade, forcing companies to sail around Africa, resulting in higher costs and delays for energy, food, and consumer goods delivery.

The consequences go beyond trade disruptions. Ahmed Helal, MENA director at The Global Counsel, highlights the cascading impact on inflation. With major global trade arteries experiencing disruption, regular goods, and energy prices, including oil and natural gas, are affected. For instance, European natural gas prices have surged by 12%, UK natural gas prices have climbed by 10%, and the price of oil has risen by 4% in the past 24 hours.

This conflict serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness and the wider repercussions of regional conflicts on the global stage. As tensions persist in the Red Sea, it is essential for all parties involved to seek diplomatic solutions that address the root causes of the conflict. Only through dialogue and cooperation can a path towards stability and prosperity be achieved.

