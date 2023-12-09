New Title: Yemen’s Houthis Threaten to Disrupt Israeli Trade Routes Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Yemen’s Iran-aligned rebels have issued a warning, stating their intention to obstruct the passage of all ships heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea. This unsettling declaration applies to vessels of any nationality and comes with a caution to international shipping companies against engaging with Israeli ports.

The Houthi movement claims that unless Gaza receives the necessary food and medical supplies, their armed forces will consider all ships bound for Israel in the Red Sea as viable targets. This threat comes amidst Israel’s continuous bombardment of Gaza over the past three months, resulting in a staggering death toll of more than 17,700 people and nearly 49,000 casualties.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have escalated tensions further by attacking and seizing multiple ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This strategic maritime route handles a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments. Additionally, the rebels have employed ballistic missiles and armed drones to target Israel directly.

Recently, three commercial vessels fell victim to attacks in international waters, prompting intervention from a US Navy destroyer. Last month, the rebels seized the Israeli-linked cargo ship, Galaxy Leader, reinforcing their warning that they will target any ships associated with Israel, and urging countries not to permit their nationals to serve as crew on these vessels.

The Houthi officials justify their actions as a display of support for the Palestinians. However, Israel has labeled the attacks on ships as “Iranian acts of terrorism” with far-reaching implications for global maritime security. Both the US and UK have condemned these assaults, squarely placing the blame on Iran for supporting the Houthis. Meanwhile, Tehran maintains that its allies act autonomously, making their own decisions.

