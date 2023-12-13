New Maritime Security Concerns in Red Sea Following Recent Attacks

In a recent turn of events, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have issued a warning to cargo ships traveling in the Red Sea to avoid heading towards Israel and the occupied territories. The warning comes after the group claimed responsibility for an attack on a commercial tanker. Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, emphasized the importance of ships avoiding Israel and urged them to keep their radios turned on to respond promptly to any attempts at communication from the Houthi group.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, are utilizing their control of Yemen’s western seaboard, particularly ports like Hodeidah, to target ships which they believe are linked to Israel. In a show of solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli attacks in Gaza, the Houthis have vowed to target all ships heading towards Israel, regardless of their nationality. They have also warned international shipping companies against engaging with Israeli ports.

The latest incident involved a Norwegian commercial tanker, the Strinda, which was struck by a missile fired by the Houthi group. The attack was allegedly in response to the tanker delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal and ignoring warnings from the Houthis. However, the tanker’s owner, Norway’s Mowinckel Chemical Tankers, clarifies that the vessel was transporting biofuel feedstock to Italy, not crude oil. It is worth noting that the ship had a planned port call in Israel slated for January, which the company had not disclosed immediately after the attack.

The US Navy destroyer Mason came to the aid of the distressed Strinda, which was also battling a fire caused by the missile strike. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, only damage to the vessel. In response to the attack, Israel’s military has deployed one of its most advanced warships, a Sa’ar 6 class corvette, to the Red Sea.

These escalating incidents in the Red Sea have prompted concerns over maritime security and potential disruptions to global shipping. The US is actively working to organize a larger maritime protection force based in Bahrain to prevent blockages in the world’s busiest shipping lanes, thus safeguarding the global economy. Experts warn that the cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea is increasing due to the heightened attacks by the Houthis, raising fears of potential disruptions to global supplies sailing through the region.

The London insurance market has labeled the southern Red Sea as a high-risk area, urging ships to inform their insurers when passing through such regions and pay additional premiums for extended coverage. Around 23,000 ships navigate the narrow Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This recent surge in attacks by the Houthi rebels has the potential to evolve from a regional geopolitical concern to a significant global economic threat.

As a result of these security concerns, some shipping companies have already started rerouting their ships via the Cape of Good Hope, avoiding the Red Sea altogether. While this minimizes the risk, it also elongates journey times and incurs additional costs.

The US has also cautioned the Houthi rebels that their continued attacks on vessels could jeopardize the peace plan for Yemen negotiated with Saudi Arabia and handed over to the UN peace envoy.

As international stakeholders strategize ways to enhance maritime security and safeguard the vital Red Sea shipping lanes, it remains to be seen how this unfolding situation will impact global trade and the regional dynamics of this volatile area.

