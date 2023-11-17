Middle East Tensions Rise as Yemen’s Houthis Fire Missiles Towards Israel

In a recent development, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched a series of ballistic missiles targeting various locations in Israel, including the city of Eilat, situated in the Red Sea region. This comes following another military operation carried out by the rebels using drones on Israeli targets within the past 24 hours. The spokesperson for the Houthi group confirmed these missile launches on Tuesday.

Israeli military authorities reported that they successfully intercepted a missile near the Red Sea using their “Arrow” aerial defense system. Although alarms sounded in the port city of Eilat, the projectile did not enter Israeli territory. At present, it remains unclear who fired the missile.

Prior to this incident, the leader of the Houthi rebels, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, declared that their attacks on Israel would continue. Expressing vigilance, he emphasized their intention to monitor and search for any Israeli ships in the Red Sea, primarily around Bab al-Mandab and the Yemeni regional waters. The Houthi group, backed by Iran, has been responsible for several drone and missile assaults on Israel since October 7.

However, it is important to note that the initial article’s assertion about an attack by Hamas fighters causing the death of 1,200 people in southern Israel is inaccurate. Unfortunately, we currently do not have a source to confirm this information, and it is essential to rely on verified data.

This ongoing conflict in the Middle East has escalated tensions in the region, prompting concerns from international organizations and political leaders about the possibility of a larger-scale war. Hezbollah, an armed group supported by Iran, has engaged in exchanges of fire with Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border. Furthermore, Iran-backed armed groups have targeted US forces in Syria and Iraq, leading to retaliatory strikes by the United States.

The Houthi rebels have emerged as a significant force in the Arabian Peninsula, successfully resisting attempts to remove them through a Saudi-led intervention that began in Yemen in 2015, with US support. The Saudi-led bombardment has been heavily criticized for exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and causing civilian casualties. Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels gradually expanded their control over northern Yemen.

Currently, the war in Yemen has reached a delicate stalemate, with fighting at a standstill. However, both sides have failed to renew a United Nations-backed truce that expired in October, and tensions remain high. It is imperative for the global community to continue working towards a peaceful resolution to prevent further escalation of violence in this volatile region.

