The Houthis’ Attacks on Israel: A Calculated Show of Support and Ambition

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have surprised the world by launching attacks on Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. These strikes, which consist of drone and missile attacks, have so far caused limited to no damage due to Israeli air defenses effectively intercepting them. Despite their relatively low impact, the attacks serve as a public display of support for Hamas, a group also backed by Iran. They are also a reflection of the Houthi rebels’ broader doctrine and ambitions.

The Houthis, who took control of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, follow the Shiite Zaydi faith, a branch of Shiite Islam primarily concentrated in northwest Yemen. This movement emerged as a response to years of marginalization by Yemen’s ruling elite. The Houthi takeover of Sanaa sparked a violent civil war and turned Yemen into a battleground for the regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran. With Saudi Arabia and its allies backing the Yemeni government, the war has resulted in a staggering death toll and a severe humanitarian crisis.

The Houthi movement has progressively embraced a hard-line Islamist ideology, intensifying its anti-American, anti-Saudi, and anti-Israeli rhetoric over time. Their official slogan encapsulates their hostility: “God is the greatest, death to America, death to Israel. Curse the Jews, victory to Islam.” While the attacks on Israel may be perceived as retaliation for Israeli aggression in Gaza, they also serve as an expression of the Houthi rebels’ anti-Western sentiment.

It is important to note that the Houthi attacks on Israel differ from the relentless assaults carried out by Hezbollah and Hamas, as the Houthi rebels face geographical challenges. Given the considerable distance between Yemen and Israel, it becomes increasingly difficult for the Houthis to execute successful attacks. Farea al-Muslimi, a Yemen specialist, suggests that the rebel group will likely continue with low-level drone and missile fire, aiming to make a symbolic point that they have the capability to strike Israel.

However, there are concerns about potential escalations in the conflict. The Houthi leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, has recently threatened to target Israeli ships in the Red Sea. Moreover, the downing of a U.S. drone by the Houthis and their warning of strikes on American interests in the region, should the United States become directly involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict, pose additional risks. These actions may complicate peace talks between the Houthi rebels and the Saudi government, which have already struggled to reach a resolution due to the stalemate on the battlefield.

The Houthi rebels have been able to expand their military capabilities since 2014. Accusations and evidence suggest that Iran has played a role in arming the group, despite Tehran’s denial. The rebels possess long-range ballistic missiles, smaller cruise missiles, and suicide drones, all of which have the potential to reach southern Israel. Unlike Hamas and Hezbollah, the Houthis have been relatively open about showcasing their arsenal, including new ballistic missiles such as the “Tofun” during military parades.

While the depth of their arsenal remains unclear, experts believe that the Houthi rebels would struggle to overcome Israeli defense systems with large-scale missile attacks from a distance of over 1,600 kilometers. Fabian Hinz, a missile expert, argues that attacking closer targets and shipping would yield greater effectiveness. This analysis is supported by the 2019 strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry in Abqaiq, which temporarily halved the kingdom’s production and resulted in a surge in global energy prices. Although the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, a United Nations investigation concluded that it was too sophisticated to have been carried out by the rebels and suggested Iranian involvement.

While the recent attacks on Israel by the Houthi rebels have not caused significant damage, they serve as a calculated show of support for Hamas and demonstrate the rebels’ ambitions on the regional stage. As the conflict continues to unfold, it remains uncertain how these attacks will shape the dynamics in Yemen, as well as the broader tensions in the Middle East.

(Source: Associated Press)