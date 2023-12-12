Yemen’s Houthis Launch Rocket Attack on Norwegian Tanker in Protest Against Israeli Actions

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed responsibility for targeting a Norwegian oil and chemical tanker with a rocket in their latest operation. The attack was carried out as an act of protest against Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza. The Houthi military spokesperson, Yehia Sareea, emphasized that the crew of the ship had disregarded warning calls before the attack occurred.

The targeted vessel, Strinda, owned and operated by Norwegian company J. Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi, was struck while navigating near the Bab al-Mandab strait, a crucial passage for global oil shipments. The attack took place approximately 60 nautical miles north of the strait, which separates East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

The U.S. military’s Central Command confirmed that an anti-ship cruise missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen hit the Strinda. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, but the attack caused a fire and damage to the vessel.

The Houthi movement’s motivation for targeting ships like the Strinda is rooted in their demand for Israel to allow the entry of food and medical aid into the Gaza Strip. They have vowed to continue blocking ships heading to Israeli ports until this demand is met.

