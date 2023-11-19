Yemen’s Houthi Militia Seizes Israeli-Owned Vessel, Sparking Concerns for Maritime Security

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have reportedly captured a cargo ship owned by an Israeli businessman in the southern Red Sea. This incident has been regarded by Israel as an “act of terrorism” orchestrated by Iran, raising concerns about international maritime security.

According to sources, the Houthi militia confirmed the hijacking of the British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship, named Galaxy Leader. The vessel, partially owned by an Israeli businessman, was en route from Turkey to India with approximately 22 crew members onboard.

The Houthi’s military spokesperson, Yahyah Saree, stated that they would treat the crew in accordance with Islamic principles. He also warned that any ship affiliated with Israel or its supporters would be considered a legitimate target for Houthi forces. This development comes amid ongoing hostilities between the Houthis, backed by Iran, and Israel. The Houthis have launched numerous missile and drone attacks against Israel since the recent escalation of the conflict in Gaza, resulting in substantial casualties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office denounced the hijacking as another act of Iranian terrorism. However, they emphasized that Israel had no involvement in the ship’s ownership, operation, or crew composition. The ship’s crew members, hailing from countries such as Ukraine, Mexico, the Philippines, and Bulgaria, reiterated that there were no Israeli nationals on board.

While the situation unfolds, the United States has stated that it is closely monitoring the incident. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that a ship partially owned by the Israeli businessman has been intercepted.

As tensions rise in the region, concerns about a potential broader conflict have been raised by international organizations and political leaders. Although Israel has accused Iran of orchestrating the hijack, no concrete evidence has been presented to support this claim.

It remains to be seen how this incident will impact the ongoing dynamics in the area, especially considering the fragile state of maritime security in the Red Sea.