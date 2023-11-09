Iran-Backed Rebels Launch Drone Attack on Israel Amidst Gaza Conflict

In a dramatic turn of events, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have retaliated against the war in Gaza by launching a drone attack towards Israel’s southern city of Eilat. Although the precise origin of the drone remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that it could have come from northern Yemen, an area controlled by the Houthis with the backing of Iran.

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, tensions in the region have escalated. Just hours after the incident, the Israeli military reported that it had successfully destroyed an unidentified “aerial target” over the Red Sea. However, the Houthi rebels maintain that they had indeed sent drones towards southern Israel, stating that the drones “belong to the state of Yemen.” Prime Minister of the Houthi government, Abdelaziz bin Habtour, emphasized the notion of retaliation in their actions.

The repercussions of this attack were immediate, triggering air raid sirens in the popular tourist resort of Eilat and causing residents to seek shelter. While the Israeli military assures that there was no threat to civilians, the incident adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation.

It is noteworthy that this attack comes on the heels of previous aggressions witnessed in the surrounding areas. On October 27, drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis caused explosions in the Egyptian Red Sea towns of Taba and Nuweiba, close to the Israeli border. In addition, the US military recently intercepted projectiles launched by the Houthis potentially aimed at Israel.

This series of events has raised concerns for Israel, as it grapples with conflicts on both its northern and southern fronts. With Hezbollah, another Iran-backed group, operating in the north, and ongoing hostilities with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel finds itself engaged in multiple simultaneous battles.

As the Israel-Gaza war rages on, both sides continue to suffer heavy casualties. Officials in Gaza report a death toll of over 8,000 Palestinians due to Israeli air attacks, while Israeli authorities state that more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed. These numbers highlight the devastating toll the conflict has taken and the urgent need for a resolution.

The drone attack launched by Iran-backed rebels adds a new dimension to an already complex and volatile situation in the region. As tensions continue to rise, it is crucial to find a peaceful and sustainable solution to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts.