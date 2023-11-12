New Article: Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Launch Attacks on Israel, Shifting Dynamics in the Middle East

In a surprising turn of events, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, bringing their main sponsor Iran even closer to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. This development further escalates the risks of a regional conflict erupting and signals a significant shift in the dynamics of the Middle East.

Earlier this month, the Houthis were suspected of launching an attack on Israel by sending missiles and drones over the Red Sea. The U.S. Navy had intercepted and shot down these projectiles. However, on Tuesday, Israel reported that its own fighter jets and its newly deployed Arrow missile defense system successfully intercepted two salvos of incoming fire near the country’s crucial Red Sea shipping port of Eilat.

The Houthi rebels, who have been in control of Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, since 2014, released a statement claiming three attacks on Israel without providing specific details about the timeline or whether the salvos represented one or two distinct attacks. In their televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree emphasized the operation’s contribution to the support of their oppressed Palestinian brethren. The rebels vowed to continue carrying out more qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until Israeli aggression ceases.

Israel’s successful interception of the incoming fire marked a rare in-combat use of the Arrow missile defense system, designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles while they are in space. The Israeli military clarified that all aerial threats were intercepted outside their territory, and no infiltrations were detected. However, the missile fire triggered air raid sirens in Eilat, prompting residents to seek shelter.

While the specific weapons used in the attack were not disclosed, indications suggest that it involved the use of ballistic missiles. The Houthi rebels possess a variant of the Burkan ballistic missile, which is believed to be capable of striking targets near Eilat with a range of over 1,000 kilometers.

The timing of these attacks coincides with the presence of the USS Bataan, along with other elements of its strike group, in the Red Sea. The United States Air Force has acknowledged the Houthi rebels’ fire targeting Israel and expressed its intention to monitor the situation closely in a bid to prevent a broader regional conflict.

Following the Houthi rebels’ declaration, Iran finds itself even more deeply entangled in the conflict. Iran has long supported both the Houthis and Hamas, in addition to the Lebanese Shiite militia group Hezbollah, which continues to engage in cross-border clashes with Israel. Furthermore, Iranian-allied militia groups have carried out drone attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria since the war began.

The Houthi rebels adhere to the Shiite Zaydi faith, a branch of Shiite Islam predominant in Yemen. Their long-standing slogan has been provocative, calling for the death of America, Israel, and cursing the Jews while vowing victory to Islam. With their steadily advancing missile program, largely facilitated by Iranian assistance, the rebels now possess the hard power to back their rhetoric.

This recent development raises concerns that Israel’s air defenses could be overwhelmed if Hezbollah, Hamas, and other groups launch a barrage of missiles. Furthermore, experts have uncovered evidence of Iran’s involvement in arming the Houthis despite the UN arms embargo imposed on the rebels since 2014. This violation of the embargo underscores Iran’s willingness to defy international regulations to support its allies in Yemen.

As tensions continue to mount in the region, there remains a distinct possibility of further escalation and a widening of the conflict. The international community must remain vigilant and actively work towards de-escalation to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who are the Houthi rebels?

The Houthi rebels are a group based in Yemen that follows the Shiite Zaydi faith, a branch of Shiite Islam predominantly found in the country. They have been in control of Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, since 2014 and have been engaged in an ongoing war with a Saudi-led coalition.

2. What is the significance of the Houthi rebels claiming responsibility for attacks on Israel?

The Houthi rebels’ claim of targeting Israel marks a significant development in the Middle East conflict. It brings their main sponsor, Iran, closer to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, raising the risks of a regional conflict erupting.

3. How has Israel responded to the attacks?

Israel has successfully intercepted the incoming fire using its fighter jets and advanced missile defense system, the Arrow. The country’s military clarified that all aerial threats were intercepted outside Israeli territory, preventing any infiltrations.

4. What is the role of Iran in this conflict?

Iran has long supported both the Houthi rebels and Hamas, as well as the Lebanese Shiite militia group Hezbollah. By backing these groups, Iran becomes further entangled in the ongoing conflict, potentially exacerbating the situation and increasing the risk of a broader regional conflict.

5. How does this development impact the overall dynamics in the Middle East?

This development signifies a shift in the dynamics of the Middle East, as it brings Iran, Israel, and various militant groups into closer proximity and raises the risk of a wider regional conflict. It also highlights the growing capabilities of the Houthi rebels, who now possess advanced missile technology with Iranian assistance.

Sources:

– AP News