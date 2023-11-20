New Article: Yemen’s Houthi Militants Capture Ship in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi militants, backed by Iran, have recently seized an alleged Israeli ship in the Red Sea, bringing it to the Yemeni coast. This capture has intensified tensions between the Houthis and Israel, with the militants declaring all Israeli vessels as “legitimate targets.”

Yahya Saree, the Houthi spokesperson, warned ships affiliated with or involved in dealings with Israel that they would become potential targets for the armed forces. The spokesperson urged the international community to refrain from cooperating with Israeli ships or those owned by Israeli individuals. The Yemeni armed forces also pledged to continue military operations against the Israeli enemy until the aggression against Gaza ceases.

Japan’s government spokesperson confirmed the capture of the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship operated by Nippon Yusen, on Monday. Tokyo is now seeking the assistance of Saudi, Omani, and Iranian authorities in appealing for the release of the vessel.

It is worth noting that the captured cargo vessel sails under the flag of the Bahamas and has been in service for 21 years. However, the Israeli military clarified that it is not an Israeli ship and expressed deep concern over this grave incident with global consequences.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the ship is owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese business. They emphasized that no Israeli individuals were present on the vessel. Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the capture as an act of Iranian terrorism, highlighting the implications it holds for the security of global shipping lanes.

Iran, known for supporting the Houthi and Hamas groups hostile to Israel, denied any involvement in the ship’s capture. The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson stated that the resistance forces in the region act independently based on their country’s interests. Iran’s own history of capturing foreign vessels near the Straits of Hormuz further complicates the situation.

With the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Iran has continuously criticized Israel’s campaign in the Gaza Strip. They have called for Muslim countries to sever ties and enforce an oil embargo against Israel. The Houthi spokesperson, Mohammed Abdulsalam, sees the ship seizure as a practical step that showcases the armed forces’ commitment to the battle.

There are growing concerns that Iran’s involvement, along with the escalation of fire exchanges between Israel and various militant groups, could lead to a broader conflict in the Middle East. The war against Hamas, intertwined with the actions of the Houthi and Hezbollah groups, as well as the Syrian regime supported by Tehran, has raised alarm bells in the international community. The situation demands careful monitoring and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

