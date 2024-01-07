The Impact of Houthi Attacks on Global Trade and Possible Responses

In recent weeks, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks on commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea. These attacks pose a significant threat to the flow of trade between Asia and Western countries, as the Red Sea and Suez Canal are crucial routes for global commerce. The attacks, which include the use of ballistic missiles, drones, and explosive unmanned surface vessels (USVs), have been a cause for concern among the international community.

The United States, along with its coalition partners, has issued warnings to the Houthis, making it clear that they will bear the consequences of their actions. However, these warnings seem to have little effect on the group’s activities. The Houthi rebels, with support from Iran, have demonstrated that their approach is effective, even against the world’s most powerful naval force. This has raised questions about the coalition’s ability to effectively respond to these attacks without risking further escalation with Iran.

The primary targets of the Houthi attacks appear to be vessels associated with Israel in response to the country’s recent attacks on Gaza and Hamas. Israel’s actions, according to the UN humanitarian chief, have had devastating consequences, leading the Houthis to retaliate by targeting these vessels. This targeted approach aims to hit Western countries where it hurts the most – their trade routes and supply chains.

The attacks have already had a significant impact on shipping companies. Shipping traffic in the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea has decreased by 40 percent, according to Bloomberg. This disruption not only affects the transportation of oil and energy products from the Middle East but also impacts consumer goods and manufacturing supplies, leading to disruptions in global supply chains.

Furthermore, increased insurance costs and risks associated with these attacks can be a burden for shipping companies. Some companies may choose to change their transit routes, opting for longer alternatives that avoid the Red Sea route altogether. For example, industry leader Maersk has decided to divert its vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to three weeks to shipping times. This not only delays the delivery of goods but also creates additional costs for shipping companies, which are then passed on to consumers.

The United States, in response to the ongoing attacks, is considering various options to strike Houthi targets. These options include targeting missile and drone launchers, radar locations, and munitions facilities. However, there are many complications in using force against the Houthis, as their weapons systems are mobile and difficult to locate.

As the situation unfolds, it becomes clear that these attacks by non-state actors like the Houthis present a complex challenge for the United States and its coalition partners. Responding to such attacks in a measured manner, without escalating the overall conflict in the region, poses a significant dilemma. Finding a solution that effectively deters future attacks while avoiding further escalation remains a daunting task.

