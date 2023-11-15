Yemen’s Houthi Militia Poses a Significant Challenge to Regional Security

Yemen’s Houthi rebellion, backed by Iran, has recently emerged as a major threat to the interests of both Israel and the United States. Despite being located nearly 1,400 miles away from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Houthi army has positioned itself as a significant player in the broader Middle East conflict.

In a surprising move, the Houthi militia launched a series of attack drones and long-range cruise missiles from Yemen towards Israel. However, these were intercepted by the USS Carney, an American guided missile destroyer, in the Red Sea. This unprecedented action by the Houthis showcased their long-range capabilities and their commitment to supporting Tehran and its regional allies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Palestinian territories.

It is important to note that the Houthi militia, which is geographically positioned in Yemen, presents a unique threat to global commerce and energy shipments. Yemen is strategically located along the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial choke point for ships entering the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Furthermore, the militia’s proximity to the Persian Gulf allows them access to the waterway through which approximately 30% of the world’s oil passes.

The sophistication of the Houthi arsenal has raised concerns among analysts in the Middle East. They are believed to possess one of the most advanced collections of ballistic missiles and drones among Iran’s regional allies and proxies. This places them on par with the notorious Hezbollah militia. Over the years, Iran has supplied the Houthis with increasingly sophisticated weapons, enhancing their range and precision.

While the Houthi militia primarily focused on fighting the U.S.’s Sunni Arab allies in the past, their recent actions indicate a shift in priorities. It is clear that they are now actively engaging in the Arab-Israeli conflict, posing a significant threat to Israeli and American interests in the region.

The Biden administration has expressed concerns about the potential for further escalation. Officials are uncertain about the Houthis’ willingness to engage in military operations against the U.S. and Israel, given the delicate peace talks currently underway between the militia and Saudi Arabia. The U.S. has been working towards brokering a ceasefire and a final agreement that would solidify the Houthi militia’s territorial gains over the past decade.

In conclusion, the Houthi militia’s growing capabilities, coupled with their geographic position, make them a unique and potent threat to regional security. Their increasing collaboration with Iran and engagement in the Arab-Israeli conflict demand careful attention and diplomatic efforts to mitigate the risks they pose.

Sources: The Washington Post