Major Environmental Disaster Averted as Draining of Abandoned Oil Tanker in Red Sea Completed

In a significant achievement, the United Nations has successfully completed the draining of an abandoned oil tanker, often referred to as a “floating time bomb,” in the Red Sea. The vessel, known as FSO Safer, was left adrift off the coast of Yemen in 2015 amid the breakout of war, carrying over one million barrels of oil. Concerns were raised about the potential for explosion or a catastrophic oil spill.

By successfully emptying the FSO Safer of its cargo, the UN has managed to prevent a major environmental and health disaster. The international community, led by the UN, rallied together to raise $120 million to secure the deteriorating ship and acquire another tanker for the safe transfer of the recovered oil. The operation took a remarkable 18 days to complete, with the transfer being conducted in a perilous area known to be laden with naval mines.

The FSO Safer, constructed in 1976, held more oil than what was spilled during the infamous Exxon Valdez disaster in 1989. Currently, the tanker is situated near the Ras Isa oil terminal, controlled by Yemen’s Houthi movement. However, the fate of the recovered oil, primarily owned by Yemeni state firm SEPOC, remains uncertain. The warring factions in Yemen have yet to reach an agreement on how the profits from the oil’s sale will be distributed.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hailed the successful operation as the neutralization of a “floating time bomb,” averting an imminent environmental and health catastrophe. While the completion of the draining is undoubtedly a significant milestone, the story will only have its best ending when the oil is sold and removed from the region entirely, according to UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner.

The focus now shifts to the arduous task of decontaminating and dismantling the FSO Safer. However, the complexity lies not only in the physical work ahead but also in resolving the intricate issue of distributing the profits from the oil’s sale among the warring groups in Yemen. As the world celebrates the successful mitigation of a potential disaster, efforts must continue to bring lasting peace to Yemen and safeguard the environment from further harm.

