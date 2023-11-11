New Evacuation Order in Yellowknife as Wildfires Approach

Authorities in Canada are issuing an urgent evacuation order for the residents of Yellowknife, the territorial capital of Northwest Territories, as a massive wildfire continues to approach the city. With the flames now just 10 miles away, firefighters have been tirelessly battling to prevent its advance.

Shane Thompson, the territory’s environment and climate change minister, stated that the fire west of Yellowknife poses a significant threat to the city. Although he assured that immediate danger was not imminent, he stressed the importance of residents leaving the area as soon as possible. Thompson urged everyone to evacuate by Friday at noon, emphasizing that staying behind could put lives at risk.

In response to the evacuation order, residents have been lining up at gas stations to fill their tanks and prepare for departure. However, for those who cannot leave by car or have specific medical conditions, evacuation flights have been scheduled to ensure their safety.

The ever-growing line of vehicles along Yellowknife’s main highway serves as a reminder of the severity of the situation. The approaching wildfire not only endangers the city, but also threatens to cut off access to nearby communities.

This is not an isolated incident. Wildfires in Canada have already consumed an alarming 33 million acres, which is double the area burned in any previous season. To put this into perspective, the burnt land is equivalent to the size of Alabama or nine Connecticuts.

The intensity of these wildfires can be attributed to the combination of record-breaking heat and prolonged drought, both exacerbated by climate change. The most recent week has seen heightened fire activity in Quebec and the Northwest Territories.

As a result, the Northwest Territories have declared a state of emergency, and Indigenous communities in the region have also been ordered to evacuate. Officials describe the situation as “unprecedented” and are grappling with the challenge of combating over 200 fires.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, the unpredictable winds and aggressive flames have made containment difficult. Yellowknife Mayor, Rebecca Alty, is determined to slow down the fire’s growth, but acknowledges the magnitude of the task at hand.

