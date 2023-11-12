Treasury Secretary Yellen Pushes for IRS Funding to Support Customer Service Goals

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently addressed the IRS goals for the 2024 tax filing season. In her speech, Yellen emphasized the need for improved service, enhanced technology, and a limited free Direct File pilot program. These initiatives aim to provide better support to taxpayers and facilitate a smoother tax filing process.

1. Expanded taxpayer service

Yellen commended the agency’s progress during the 2023 tax filing season, particularly in reducing phone wait times. Building on this success, the IRS seeks to further expand its services by offering assistance through phone, online platforms, and in-person interactions. With a goal of achieving an 85% level of service, the IRS aims to keep average call wait times to five minutes or less. Additionally, plans are underway to enhance the agency’s online “Where’s My Refund?” tool and increase the availability of in-person support through Taxpayer Assistance Centers and volunteer tax preparation services.

2. Boosted technology

The IRS successfully met its paperless processing initiative goal, allowing taxpayers to electronically upload and respond to all notices. By minimizing paper-based procedures, the agency intends to reduce errors, storage costs, and processing times. To further streamline the system, taxpayers will have the opportunity to digitally file additional forms, including certain business forms.

3. Limited free Direct File pilot

Yellen highlighted the IRS’s commitment to a limited Direct File pilot program, initially available to eligible taxpayers in 13 states. The pilot serves as a testing ground for evaluating the taxpayer experience, technology, customer support, state integration, and fraud prevention. The insights gained from this program will inform decisions regarding potential expansion to a wider user base. Although the specific details of the pilot program are still being finalized, it is expected to cater to low- to moderate-income individuals, couples, and families who claim the standard deduction.

In the midst of Yellen’s announcement, it is worth noting that the Republican-led House recently passed a bill proposing significant cuts to IRS funding, while allocating billions in aid to Israel. This move has created a debate regarding the allocation of resources and the potential consequences for customer service. While the bill awaits further action, Yellen has voiced her concerns about the impact of reduced funding on the IRS and its ability to effectively serve taxpayers.

FAQ

Q: How will the IRS improve taxpayer service?

A: The IRS plans to expand services through phone, online, and in-person channels, aiming for an average call wait time of five minutes or less and enhancing tools such as “Where’s My Refund?”

Q: What technology advancements will the IRS focus on?

A: The IRS aims to reduce paper-based processes, allowing taxpayers to electronically upload and respond to notices, which will save time, reduce errors, and minimize storage costs. Additional forms will also be available for digital filing.

Q: What is the limited Direct File pilot program?

A: The IRS will launch a pilot program in 13 states to enable eligible taxpayers to file federal returns for free. This program will gather insights on the taxpayer experience, technology, customer support, state integration, and fraud prevention.

Q: What are the concerns regarding IRS funding?

A: The Republican-led House passed a bill proposing cuts to IRS funding, which has raised concerns about the potential negative impact on customer service abilities. Treasury Secretary Yellen has emphasized the importance of maintaining sufficient funding to support IRS operations effectively.