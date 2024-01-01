New Perspective: A Visual Journey through 2023

As we bid farewell to 2023, let us take a moment to reflect on the extraordinary year gone by through the eyes of MPR News’ remarkable team of photographers. Their lenses captured the beauty, the challenges, and the essence of the year, creating a visual tapestry that brings 2023 to life.

From the breathtaking waves at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, masterfully captured by Derek Montgomery, to Caroline Yang’s innovative multiple-exposure images that transported us to the heart of the Minnesota State Fair, these photographers have truly made 2023 a year to remember.

The year was filled with unforgettable moments, both joyous and heartbreaking. From disappointed fans reacting to the Twins’ loss during the American League Division Series to a stunning train crash in Raymond, Minn., photography became the medium through which we experienced these events alongside the photographers themselves.

Ben Hovland, a courageous photojournalist, braved the biting cold to capture the spirit of the Arrowhead 135 race. His lens also turned towards portraits of transgender and nonbinary leaders from across Minnesota, shedding light on their stories and empowering their voices during Pride Month.

The power of photography lies not only in capturing extraordinary events but also in documenting the resilience and unity of communities. From students celebrating the signing of the free school meals bill with Gov. Tim Walz to individuals finding solace and support in Dar Al-Farooq Center, the photographs by Kerem Yücel spoke volumes about the strength of the human spirit.

Nature’s wonders were not forgotten either. Through the lens of Derek Montgomery, we witnessed a surfer catching a wave at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, reminding us of the harmony between humans and the environment. And Paul Middlestaedt’s heartwarming shot of Paralegal/victim-witness coordinator Keli Trautman with her loyal companion, Nova, showed us the bond between animals and their human partners.

The year also brought us face to face with change-makers and milestones. Ben Hovland’s portraits of individuals like Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, founder of Children’s Minnesota’s Gender Clinic, and Rep. Leigh Finke, the first transgender lawmaker elected to the Minnesota Legislature, reminded us of the progress made towards a more inclusive society.

From snow-covered hills to the mesmerizing “Tour of Lights,” photographers like Jackson Forderer and Erica Dischino captured the magic of seasonal celebrations, lighting up our screens and filling our hearts with joy.

Beyond the boundaries of Minnesota, Tara Pixley’s work in Los Angeles, photographing a Minneapolis-born Barbie designer, exemplified the reach and impact of photography in connecting diverse communities and stories.

As 2023 draws to a close, we express our deepest gratitude to these gifted photographers who have brought their talents to MPR News. Their work has enriched our understanding of the world and has reminded us of the power of visual storytelling.

Looking ahead to 2024, we anticipate another year filled with new challenges and triumphs. And we hope that the photographers, whose artistry has illuminated our lives, will continue to inspire us with their creativity and dedication.

