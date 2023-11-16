New Article: Yandex Co-Founder Urges Technological Innovation Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Yandex co-founder, Arkady Volozh, has emerged as a staunch advocate for technological innovation and the development of new opportunities. While criticism has been directed at Volozh for his alleged distancing from Russia, he has unequivocally condemned what he describes as Russia’s “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.

Volozh, a Kazakhstan-born, Israeli tech entrepreneur, has faced scrutiny for emphasizing his background and downplaying his ties to Russia. However, his commitment to speaking out against the war is undeniable. In a statement, Volozh expressed his horror at the plight of the Ukrainian people, including his own friends and relatives, whose lives are being impacted by the ongoing bombings.

Despite relocating to Israel in 2014, Volozh acknowledges his shared responsibility for Russia’s actions. As the creator of Yandex, Russia’s largest tech company, Volozh played a pivotal role in its development and subsequent listing on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange in 2011. However, his association with the company faced a setback when the European Union imposed sanctions on him and other Russian entities in June 2022. Volozh criticized this decision, deeming it “misguided.”

Yandex, meanwhile, has initiated a corporate restructuring plan that aims to separate its revenue-generating businesses within Russia from its Dutch-registered parent company, Yandex NV. This move is seen as an attempt to navigate the delicate balance between domestic pressure and the expectations of its Western investors.

Throughout this tumultuous period, Volozh has focused his attention on supporting Russian engineers who seek opportunities beyond their home country. He believes that these individuals possess valuable skills and potential for technological advancement. Volozh states that these engineers, now free from the conflict, are well-positioned to contribute to new ventures and spur innovation in the countries where they choose to settle.

While the conflict in Ukraine persists, Volozh’s commitment to technological progress provides a unique perspective. By acknowledging the challenges and consequences of the ongoing war, he calls for a collective effort to find new avenues of growth and development. This approach not only highlights the resilience of the tech industry but also demonstrates the potential for positive change amidst adversity.

