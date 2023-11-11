A Fresh Perspective: Yandex Co-founder’s Strong Stance Against War

In a surprising turn of events, the co-founder of Yandex, Russia’s leading technology company, has openly denounced President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. Arkady Volozh, in a statement released on Thursday, described the war as “barbaric” and expressed his horror at the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Volozh’s public condemnation of the war sets him apart from other influential Russian businessmen who have chosen to remain silent or make cautious statements due to fears of reprisals by the Russian regime. This rare display of dissent comes at a time when the Kremlin’s relationship with Yandex is already strained, with speculations of possible partial nationalization of the company.

Having left Russia in 2014, Volozh continued to run Yandex from Israel until last year when the European Union imposed sanctions on him for his alleged support of the invasion. Despite stepping down from his positions, Volozh still holds an 8.5 percent stake in Yandex.

The war in Ukraine has had a significant impact on Yandex, tarnishing its image as a symbol of a progressive and globally connected Russia. Thousands of Yandex employees have fled the country since the war’s outbreak, and the company’s news aggregation business faced criticism from the European Union for promoting state media and narratives related to the conflict. Subsequently, Yandex sold its news aggregation business.

Reflecting on the past, Volozh expressed disappointment in Russia’s failure to integrate into the global world and the mounting pressure on Yandex. He stated, “When we built Yandex, we believed that we were building a new Russia. But with time, it has become clear that some things could have been done differently.”

Oleg Tinkov, a former Russian banker, is the only other major businessman who has previously criticized the war. Tinkov’s public stance against the conflict resulted in the lifting of sanctions against him by the British government. However, the majority of Russian billionaires have made limited comments against the war, likely due to concerns about potential consequences and the uncertain future for their assets in Russia.

Many Moscow business executives believe that the desire of state officials to seize assets and the uncertain future of Yandex may have influenced Volozh’s decision to openly condemn the war. The Kremlin’s increasingly aggressive approach towards foreign businesses, as exemplified by recent takeovers of French yogurt producer Danone SA and Danish brewer Carlsberg, has caused apprehension among foreign investors.

Despite the risks associated with speaking out, Volozh deemed it necessary to take a stand against the war. He acknowledged his responsibility for Russia’s actions and expressed his opposition to the ongoing conflict. Volozh’s bold statement serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics between the Russian elite, the government, and the business sector.

