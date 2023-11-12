Yandex Co-Founder Arkady Volozh Expresses Strong Opposition to Ukraine Invasion

Russian internet giant Yandex’s co-founder, Arkady Volozh, has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, describing it as “barbaric.” Speaking out against his country’s actions, Volozh expressed deep concern for the people of Ukraine, many of whom are his personal friends and relatives, whose lives are severely impacted by the ongoing conflict.

Volozh, a Kazakhstan-born Israeli tech entrepreneur, faced criticism from the Russian media and Telegram messaging platform for purportedly downplaying his connections to Russia by identifying himself as such. However, his statement makes it clear that he holds both Russian and Israeli passports and acknowledges his responsibility for his country’s actions.

Recognized as the driving force behind Yandex, Russia’s largest tech company, Volozh led its development and successfully took it public on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange in 2011. In June 2022, due to the inclusion of his name on the European Union’s sanctions list, he stepped down as CEO and departed from the board of directors of Yandex.

Yandex is currently undergoing a corporate restructuring plan that involves separating its primary revenue-generating businesses within Russia from its Dutch-registered parent company, Yandex NV. This strategic move aims to navigate the challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while balancing the demands of its domestic market and Western investors.

While supporting Russian engineers who have left the country in light of the war, Volozh has been determined to empower them to continue driving technological innovation elsewhere. He believes that these skilled individuals will contribute significantly to the countries that welcome them, serving as valuable assets in fostering progress and development.

