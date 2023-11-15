Xi Jinping’s Mysterious Absence Sparks Speculation at BRICS Summit

China’s President, Xi Jinping, was notably absent from his highly-anticipated speech at the BRICS global summit in South Africa. Speculation and rumors surround his unexplained absence, as it deviates from Beijing’s usual political playbook for high-level officials.

Instead of Xi giving the speech, it was delivered by Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who did not shy away from delivering fiery remarks directed at the United States. Wang questioned whether the world should embrace prosperity, openness, and inclusiveness or succumb to hegemonic and bullying acts. China often uses the term “hegemon” as a subtle reference to the United States, showcasing a clear pushback against the U.S. dominance.

In the speech that Xi did not deliver, there was also a call for the BRICS bloc to expand at a faster pace. This call can be interpreted as China’s attempt to challenge the prevailing U.S.-dominated world order. China’s leaders have been earnestly seeking to regain their political and economic standing on the global stage ever since abandoning their “zero-COVID” policy. With the country’s economic growth stagnating and the anticipated post-COVID rebound failing to materialize, China is eager to assert its influence.

As for Xi’s absence, no official explanation has been provided, leaving room for speculation. Some speculate that he may have fallen ill and recovered quickly. However, upon his return, Xi did not divulge any details regarding his temporary disappearance, leaving the reason shrouded in secrecy.

The BRICS economic bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, holds significant global influence, contributing approximately 25% of global GDP and representing almost 40% of the world’s population. The summit was also notable for the absence of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who opted not to attend due to an international criminal court arrest warrant relating to alleged child abductions in Ukraine.

Overall, Xi Jinping’s unexpected absence from the BRICS summit has raised many questions and sparked intense speculation. While the true reason behind his absence may remain unknown, it underscores the complexities and intrigues of global politics and the power dynamics at play.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the BRICS summit?

The BRICS summit is an annual meeting of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It serves as a platform for discussing key issues and strengthening cooperation among these emerging economies.

2. Why was President Xi Jinping absent from the BRICS summit?

President Xi’s absence from the BRICS summit remains unexplained. Speculation suggests that he may have fallen ill and quickly recovered, but no official statement has been released to confirm this.

3. Who delivered the speech in President Xi Jinping’s absence?

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao delivered the speech on behalf of President Xi. His remarks included strong pushback against the United States and a call for the bloc’s faster expansion.

4. What does the term “hegemon” refer to?

In the context of China’s political rhetoric, “hegemon” is often used as a veiled reference to the United States, highlighting China’s opposition to perceived American dominance and influence.

5. Why is China eager to return to the world stage politically and economically?

China’s economic growth has been sluggish, and the anticipated post-COVID rebound has not materialized as quickly as hoped. Seeking to regain global influence, China aims to assert itself politically and economically on the world stage once again.