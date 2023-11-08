Xi Jinping Stresses Regional Innovation and Economic Growth during Northeastern Provinces Tour

During a recent tour of China’s northeastern provinces, President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for domestic innovation and economic growth. The main fact from the original article is that Xi encouraged the provinces to focus on ensuring grain supplies while seizing the opportunities presented by the country’s push for modernization and self-reliance.

Xi acknowledged the region’s abundant resources, strong industrial foundations, favorable geographical location, and significant development potential. He urged local officials to prioritize industrial innovation and the modernization of agriculture. Xi emphasized that the real economy served as the foundation, technological innovation as the key, and industrial upgrading as the direction for future growth.

In addition to economic growth, Xi highlighted the critical role of the northeastern provinces, particularly Heilongjiang, in ensuring the country’s food security. He called for the acceleration of agricultural and rural modernization to increase production capacity and meet the demand for grain, both in normal circumstances and during extreme situations.

To address threats to food security, such as recent floods in Heilongjiang, the Chinese government has implemented measures including the reclamation of arable land and significant investments in domestic seed breeders. These initiatives aim to enhance food supplies and produce better-performing crop species.

Xi also emphasized the importance of building local infrastructure to support the country’s efforts in opening up to neighboring countries. The region plays a key role in enhancing cross-border trade and investment.

During his visit, Xi also encouraged technological self-reliance and the development of the military science sector. He highlighted the significance of boosting China’s technological capabilities for national security and economic growth.

Overall, Xi’s tour of the northeastern provinces emphasized the importance of regional innovation, economic modernization, and maintaining food security. By fostering domestic innovation and self-reliance, China aims to achieve sustainable and prosperous growth while addressing the challenges it faces.