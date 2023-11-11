Chinese President Xi Jinping has sparked speculation about his health after unexpectedly skipping a major speech in South Africa this week. Xi was scheduled to address the BRICS business forum in Johannesburg on Monday night, but his speech was read out by his commerce minister instead. No explanation was given for his absence, and Chinese officials were seemingly caught off guard, quoting Xi’s speech as though he had delivered it.

Although Xi later attended a summit dinner, the lack of clarification surrounding his earlier absence has led to theories that he may have experienced a temporary health scare. However, without any official information from the Chinese government, rumors are running wild. Bill Bishop, a prominent China affairs newsletter author, deemed the last-minute decision to skip the business forum as peculiar, emphasizing that Chinese leaders typically do not miss meticulously planned events like this.

The Chinese Global South Project, known for shedding light on inaccuracies, highlighted the abnormality of senior Chinese officials deviating from their schedules without warning. In a statement, the project noted, “To say [Xi’s absence] is extraordinary is an understatement as Chinese leaders never miss highly choreographed events like this.” The project also revealed that the foreign ministry mistakenly claimed that Xi had delivered the speech, adding to the confusion surrounding this situation.

The BRICS economic bloc, led by China and Russia, aims to rival Western economic groups like the G-7. While still a largely aspirational effort, this movement is gaining traction and cannot be ignored by Washington. Rebekah Koffler, President of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, stressed the importance of the United States taking the BRICS movement seriously and restoring global confidence in the US dollar.

It is important to note that Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to attend the forum but chose not to due to fears of arrest by the International Criminal Court.

As concerns about President Xi’s health continue to circulate, it remains unclear what may have prompted his unexplained absence. The lack of transparency from the Chinese government only fuels further speculation. All eyes will be on future events involving the Chinese President to gauge his well-being and the impact it may have on both domestic and international affairs.

