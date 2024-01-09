Xi Jinping Ramps Up Anti-Corruption Drive, Targeting Various Sectors

Hong Kong/Taipei – Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced a renewed effort in the anti-corruption campaign, targeting not only high-ranking officials but also lower level cadres involved in smaller-scale corruption. Xi emphasized the need to tackle “flies and ants,” referring to corruption in industries such as finance, energy, and infrastructure, which are easier to conceal.

During a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), Xi expressed the importance of addressing “hidden risks” and increasing punishment for individuals who engage in bribery. Despite the progress made in the past decade, Xi stressed that the fight against corruption must continue without compromise.

The new phase of the campaign will focus on power-concentrated, capital-intensive, and resource-rich sectors, such as state-owned enterprises and the pharmaceutical industry. Xi’s determination to crack down on corruption sends a clear message that the campaign is far from over.

The anti-corruption drive has already had a sweeping impact across the ruling Communist Party, government, military, and state-owned companies. However, the current move towards targeting state-owned enterprises highlights the government’s commitment to addressing corruption within key sectors of the economy.

Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, states that Xi’s emphasis on deep-rooted corruption in the economy is an indication that the fight against corruption remains a top priority.

The Chinese economy, the second largest in the world, faces challenges such as a structural slowdown, rising unemployment, and weakened business confidence. While addressing these issues in a recent New Year’s Eve speech, Xi also acknowledged the importance of addressing corruption within the country.

