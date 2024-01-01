China’s Economy Faces Challenges as President Xi Jinping Acknowledges Struggles

China’s economy is currently experiencing difficulties, with President Xi Jinping acknowledging the struggles faced by businesses and job seekers in his New Year’s Eve speech. This is the first time that Xi has openly mentioned economic challenges in his annual address since 2013. The world’s second-largest economy is currently grappling with a structural slowdown characterized by weak demand, rising unemployment, and declining business confidence.

During the televised speech, Xi admitted the presence of “headwinds” and acknowledged that some enterprises have faced tough times while individuals have experienced difficulty finding jobs and meeting their basic needs. He emphasized that these challenges remain at the forefront of his mind and expressed his commitment to consolidate and strengthen economic recovery.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also released its monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey, which revealed a decline in factory activity in December, reaching its lowest level in six months. The official manufacturing PMI dropped to 49, down from 49.4 in November. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction, and this is the third consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has contracted.

China’s manufacturing sector has been weak throughout 2023, experiencing a brief pickup in economic activity in the first quarter of the year followed by a contraction for five months until September. The sector dipped below the 50 mark again in December, reflecting ongoing challenges.

The country’s economy has been plagued by various issues, including a prolonged property downturn, high youth unemployment, weak prices, and mounting financial stress at the local government level. In response, the Chinese government has implemented several supportive measures and has committed to further strengthening fiscal and monetary policies in 2024 to revive growth and spur employment.

However, the government’s increasingly statist approach to the economy, which prioritizes party-state control over the private sector, has created apprehension among entrepreneurs. Additionally, the government’s crackdown on businesses in the name of national security has deterred international investors.

In recent news, the People’s Bank of China announced the approval of an application to remove controlling shareholders at Alipay, the widely used digital payment platform of Ant Group. The move signifies the official ceding of control by Jack Ma, the co-founder of Ant Group and Alibaba Group, in line with his withdrawal from the online business sector. This decision is part of Beijing’s crackdown on Big Tech companies, perceived to have amassed excessive power.

President Xi Jinping also emphasized China’s stance on Taiwan, reiterating Beijing’s desire for reunification ahead of a crucial election in Taiwan. While Xi expressed hopes for unity and lasting prosperity in his previous New Year address, this year he took a more assertive tone. Taking control of Taiwan aligns with Xi’s broader objective of rejuvenating China and increasing its global power and influence. China considers Taiwan its territory and has not ruled out the use of force in the future.

As China faces economic challenges and geopolitical tensions, it strives to navigate its way towards a path of sustainable growth, strengthen its private sector, and maintain stability in the region.

