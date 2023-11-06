China Replaces Top Generals Overseeing Nuclear Missiles in a Surprise Shake-Up

In a surprising move, China’s President Xi Jinping has replaced two of the top generals overseeing the country’s nuclear missiles, signaling his commitment to tightening control over the armed forces. The leaders of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), China’s crucial military division responsible for land-based conventional and nuclear ballistic missiles, were replaced by individuals from outside the ranks of the rocket force.

Wang Houbin, previously from the navy, was appointed as the new commander of the PLARF, while Xu Xisheng, from the air force, took on the role of its political commissar. This change in leadership comes amidst President Xi’s efforts to reinforce the Communist party’s control over the military. The president has consistently emphasized the importance of maintaining the party’s absolute leadership over the armed forces and enhancing combat readiness.

The appointment of two generals without a background in the rocket force surprised many, primarily due to the strategic significance of the PLARF near the Taiwan strait. However, this unexpected move may be part of a broader campaign to consolidate the party’s control across society, including the military, through an ongoing anti-corruption push.

President Xi’s anti-corruption campaign has already ensnared numerous high- and low-ranking cadres in various sectors, including the military. Former PLA chief of staff Fang Fenghui, for instance, was sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges. Additionally, the military’s equipment department recently announced an investigation into corruption-related procurement bids and private cliques.

While the specific reasons behind the recent leadership change in the PLARF remain unclear, assessments suggest that loyalty and the need for a more flexible decision-making structure within the military could be contributing factors. As China aims to modernize its armed forces, there is a growing necessity to devolve decision-making powers, potentially breaking existing patronage networks.

Overall, the unexpected shake-up in China’s military leadership highlights President Xi’s determination to tighten control over both the armed forces and society at large. The long-term implications of these changes remain to be seen, but they undoubtedly reflect the ongoing drive for stability and loyalty within the Chinese military apparatus.