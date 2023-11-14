China Replaces Top Generals in Command of Nuclear Arsenal, Signaling Leadership Shake-Up

The recent replacement of two top generals overseeing China’s nuclear missiles has sent shockwaves through the country’s military leadership. This significant shake-up, which marks the most extensive restructuring in a decade, reflects President Xi Jinping’s unwavering commitment to tightening control over the armed forces.

State media reports indicate that two individuals from outside the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) have been appointed to lead the unit. Wang Houbin, a member of the navy, will assume the position of commander, while Xu Xisheng, from the air force, will serve as its political commissar—a role equivalent in rank to a military commander.

The appointment of these two officials without prior experience in the rocket force raises eyebrows, given the PLARF’s critical role in overseeing China’s land-based conventional and nuclear ballistic missiles. Strategically located near the Taiwan strait, these missile bases would play a crucial role in any potential annexation attempt of the self-governing island.

President Xi, who is both China’s leader and military commander-in-chief, has been vocal about the imperative to strengthen the Communist party’s control over the military. This issue has long perturbed party elders since the establishment of the People’s Republic. In a speech to military leaders in July, he emphasized the significance of “maintaining the party’s absolute leadership over the military and ensuring stronger combat readiness.”

The anti-corruption campaign, a key strategy employed by President Xi since assuming power in 2012, has extended to the military as well. Beijing claims that this campaign has successfully targeted corruption in various sectors, including the finance, energy, sports, and business industries, nabbing both high-ranking and low-ranking officials alike. The military has not been exempt, as seen in the case of Fang Fenghui, the former PLA chief of staff, who was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

In a recent development, the military’s equipment department announced an investigation into corruption allegations related to procurement bids and the formation of private cliques dating back to 2017. The review will also examine the leaking of classified information.

While some speculate a connection between these military purges and the attempted coup by the Wagner group in Russia earlier this year, experts argue that the Chinese context differs greatly. Unlike Russia, China has not permitted paramilitary groups to operate autonomously, reducing the likelihood of a dramatic rebellion. Instead, these purges should be viewed as part of a broader campaign to solidify the party’s control in all spheres of Chinese society.

The removal of Li and other PLARF officials has given rise to various rumors regarding their alleged misconduct. One source suggests that since being stationed at PLARF’s Beijing headquarters, these officials had engaged in immoral activities, capitalizing on their privileged positions in one of China’s most closely monitored military divisions.

Furthermore, suspicions have emerged due to the unusually detailed knowledge people outside of China possess regarding the PLARF’s structure. Loyalty has always been a concern within the military, particularly as China aims to modernize and increase flexibility and responsiveness. This modernization necessitates devolving decision-making powers, challenging the traditional top-down structures.

The appointment of two non-PLARF officials to these top positions could indicate a conscious effort to break existing patronage networks. However, drawing concrete conclusions at this stage remains speculative, and further developments will shed more light on the underlying motivations and implications of these leadership changes.

