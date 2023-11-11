Chinese General Li Shangfu Under Investigation for Corruption, US Officials Say

Chinese General Li Shangfu has been removed from his position and is currently under investigation for corruption, according to US officials. This comes as part of a possible “corruption purge” within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) led by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The investigation into Li focuses on his involvement in the procurement of military equipment and includes eight senior officials from the military’s procurement unit.

The move to remove Li from his post follows the reported ousting of two generals in the PLA Rocket Force, which is responsible for China’s arsenal of missiles. These actions reflect President Xi’s efforts to strengthen his position and combat corruption within the military. US officials have expressed strong conviction in these efforts, aligning with the speculation of international officials.

It is worth noting that Li has not been seen publicly since August 29th, when he delivered a speech at the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing. Furthermore, he has canceled a planned trip to Vietnam and failed to meet with a senior Singaporean military official in China, citing a “health condition.” These events, along with the removal of other high-ranking military officials and the replacement of the Chinese Foreign Minister in July, raise questions about President Xi’s leadership and decision-making.

The anti-corruption push within the PLA is seen as a strategy to strengthen loyalty to President Xi and his party. It is part of a broader campaign that targets corruption across various sectors in China, including finance, energy, sports, and business. President Xi has handpicked officials like Li and the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, only to remove them within a year due to potential corruption charges.

The Chinese defense ministry acknowledges a “zero-tolerance for corruption” but has not specifically denied the investigation into the Rocket Force commanders. The US State Department has not responded to inquiries about the matter.

