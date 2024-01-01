In a poignant year-end address, Chinese leader Xi Jinping emphasized the unwavering commitment of China to reunify with Taiwan. Asserting the view held by China, he emphasized that Taiwan is an integral part of the nation and that reunification is not only a goal but an imperative, even if it requires force.

Xi’s words echo his earlier symposium in Beijing where he paid tribute to Mao Zedong. He unequivocally stated that the motherland’s complete reunification is an unstoppable force, vowing to staunchly oppose any attempts to fracture the unity between the two sides.

These statements come at a time of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, as the latter gears up for elections in January. Current polls indicate that the people of Taiwan are inclined towards an independence-leaning candidate, Lai Ching-te.

It is worth noting that China has consistently reacted strongly to any international indications of Taiwan’s independence. This was notably expressed through military displays, including live-fire exercises conducted by China near the island in 2022 following a visit by Nancy Pelosi, the then-House Speaker of the United States.

Taiwan’s separation from mainland China dates back to 1949, when democratic forces sought refuge on the island after their defeat in a civil war against the Chinese Communist Party.

FAQ

What does Xi Jinping affirm regarding Taiwan’s status?

Xi Jinping affirms that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and emphasizes the necessity of reunification, even if it requires the use of force.

What is the current sentiment of Taiwanese voters?

According to current opinion polls, Taiwanese voters lean towards an independence-leaning candidate, Lai Ching-te.

How has China reacted to any indications of Taiwan’s independence?

China has displayed a strong and hostile reaction to any international indications of Taiwan’s independence. This has been exemplified through military exercises, such as live-fire drills conducted near the island.

When did Taiwan separate from mainland China?

Taiwan split from mainland China in 1949 following the defeat of democratic forces against the Chinese Communist Party in a civil war.

Source

The source article can be found at: [link domain]