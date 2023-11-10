Xi Jinping’s Ambitious City Plan Faces Challenges Amid Devastating Floods

Amidst the backdrop of devastating floods that struck China in late July and early August, questions have arisen about President Xi Jinping’s grand vision for the construction of the eco-friendly, high-tech hub known as the Xiong’an New Area. The plan, heralded as of “1,000-year significance,” aims to transform the region into a sub-capital and a model for urban planning.

Concerns about how the flood-prone low-lying area would cope with environmental challenges were initially raised when the plan was announced six years ago. However, with record rains and flooding wreaking havoc in Beijing and the surrounding Hebei province, those concerns have resurfaced. The multibillion-dollar city, with its main urban areas currently under construction, did not experience major flooding. Nevertheless, the devastation in the surrounding areas has raised questions about the decision to build the city in a flood-prone plain and whether political pressures influenced flood management decisions.

As heavy rains approached the region, flood control officials prioritized keeping both the capital Beijing and Xiong’an “absolutely safe.” Flash floods in the mountainous outskirts of Beijing caused significant damage, highlighting the challenges faced by officials in managing the floodwaters that flowed downstream into Hebei’s cities, villages, and farmlands on the plains. Difficult decisions were made to discharge water into designated flood storage zones, which resulted in flooding in cities like Zhuozhou and Bazhou.

Residents in affected areas expressed frustration over inadequate advance warnings and delayed evacuation notices. Some claimed that the discharge of floodwaters, rather than heavy rainfall, caused the floods and demanded compensation for the damage incurred. Suggestions that flood management decisions were influenced by a desire to protect Beijing, Xiong’an, and Tianjin only fueled public backlash. Criticism was particularly directed at Hebei’s party chief, Ni Yuefeng, who referred to the province as a “moat” for Beijing.

Experts argue that various factors, such as the intensity and speed of the floodwaters, reservoir levels, and existing flood management guidelines, likely influenced the diversion of floodwaters. The lack of transparency surrounding the decision-making process has left many unanswered questions about the specific reasons behind these choices.

Despite the challenges posed by the recent floods, it is important to note that the full extent of the impact on Xi’s dream city remains unclear. The long-term success and viability of Xiong’an as an innovative, sustainable urban center will depend on how authorities address and mitigate the environmental risks associated with the region’s geographical characteristics.

FAQs

1. What is the Xiong’an New Area?

The Xiong’an New Area is an ambitious plan by Chinese President Xi Jinping to establish a high-tech, eco-friendly hub in Hebei province, south of Beijing. It aims to serve as a sub-capital and a model for urban planning.

2. Have the recent floods impacted the construction of Xiong’an?

While the main urban areas of Xiong’an are under construction and have not experienced major flooding, the devastation caused by the floods in the surrounding areas has raised concerns about building a multibillion-dollar city in a flood-prone plain.

3. Were flood management decisions influenced by political factors?

There are questions about whether the pressure to protect Xi’s dream city influenced how officials made decisions about managing the floodwaters. Suggestions that floodwaters were diverted to minimize the impact on Beijing, Xiong’an, and Tianjin have faced public criticism.

4. Why were residents dissatisfied with the flood response?

Residents in affected areas expressed frustration over inadequate advance warnings, delayed evacuation notices, and perceived lack of explanation regarding the severity of the situation. Some blamed the discharge of floodwaters for causing the floods and demanded compensation for the damage incurred.

5. What factors influenced the diversion of floodwaters?

Experts suggest that factors such as the intensity and speed of the floodwaters, reservoir levels, and existing flood management guidelines likely determined how and where floodwaters were diverted. However, the exact reasons behind these decisions remain unclear due to a lack of transparency from officials.