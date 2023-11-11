In a significant show of support, world leaders gathered at the recent Brics summit to endorse the expansion led by Xi Jinping and Beijing. The summit, which brings together the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, highlighted China’s growing influence on the global stage.

During the summit, Xi Jinping took on an important role in shaping the agenda and direction of the Brics group. With his strong leadership and vision, he garnered the support of other leaders in endorsing Beijing’s efforts to expand its influence and promote economic cooperation among member countries.

The Brics summit serves as a platform for these emerging economies to come together and discuss key issues, such as trade, investment, and development. It provides an opportunity for these countries to strengthen their collaboration and find common ground on various challenges facing their respective economies.

While the original article may have highlighted specific quotes from the summit, it is important to note that Xi Jinping’s dominant position at the Brics summit was evident from the unanimous support he received from fellow leaders. This support signifies the recognition of China’s rising power and influence on the global stage.

As the summit concluded, the leaders expressed their commitment to further deepen cooperation and work towards a more inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The expansion led by Xi Jinping will undoubtedly play a crucial role in achieving these goals and strengthening the ties among Brics countries.

