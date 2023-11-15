Xi Jinping’s Visit to the US Amidst Economic Challenges

In recent years, China’s economic growth has faced significant hurdles, marking a deviation from Xi Jinping’s vision of the “Chinese Dream.” As Xi arrives in the US, the landscape is vastly different from his previous visit to the country. China’s post-Covid recovery has been slower than anticipated, with a sluggish economy and a property market in crisis. These challenges, coupled with cracks in China’s growth model, have increased vulnerability in Xi’s negotiating position. While expectations for major breakthroughs in the US-China relationship are low, Xi will likely seek reassurances from Joe Biden regarding trade, technology, and economic stability.

The Chinese economy has experienced crackdowns on various sectors, foreign nationals, and companies, causing uncertainty and prompting some investors and businesses to withdraw their investments from China. Additionally, youth unemployment has skyrocketed, leading to a sense of disillusionment among the younger generation. Some opt for a “lying flat” approach, while others consider leaving the country in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

Within China’s power structure, Xi Jinping faces difficulties, including the unexplained disappearances of key members of his leadership team and military top brass. These incidents have sparked speculation about corruption and political purges. This internal instability contrasts with the US, whose economy has shown more resilience in its post-Covid recovery.

Despite the challenges, China’s economic woes will be a significant factor in Xi’s negotiations with President Biden. Stability in economic, trade, and investment relations with the US will be a priority for Xi. His visit to San Francisco, the home of Silicon Valley, presents an opportunity to discuss artificial intelligence and persuade the US not to impose further technology export restrictions. However, contentious issues, such as Taiwan, remain delicate for both nations.

Amidst the recent propaganda shift in Chinese state media, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and resetting relations with the US, Xi Jinping appears eager to cultivate a more stable relationship. He aims to appeal to the US business community and will spend time meeting with top corporate executives. However, mutual suspicion between the two countries is likely to persist, hindering any significant progress on trade and economic roadblocks.

