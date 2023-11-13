The Turkish army has launched a major operation in Syria, targeting the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which is believed to be supported by the United States. As part of this operation, Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) have been actively conducting operations against the terrorists, with successful results.

Turkish sources report that a PKK/YPG camp in Amude was hit, resulting in the neutralization of at least 9 terrorists. In the Kuwadieh Region, the positions of the terrorist organization were targeted. In Misherfe, a camp used by PKK/YPG members was struck by an airstrike. Additionally, a vehicle carrying PKK/YPG members located near a US base was attacked. In Ain al-Arab, a repair shop used by the terrorists was hit. Furthermore, Syrian oil stations, which the PKK/YPG allegedly uses to illegally acquire Syrian oil, were targeted.

The ongoing civil war in Syria has witnessed various attempts to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, such as by the Syrian Democratic Forces. These forces receive support and arms from the United States and its allies, while the Syrian army is primarily armed by Russia. Officially invited by President Bashar al-Assad himself, Russia remains the only country with a recognized presence in Syria.

In the past, the United States launched a massive missile strike against Bashar al-Assad’s forces in response to accusations of chemical weapon attacks on the Syrian people. However, both Syria and Russia deny such actions. More recently, President Donald Trump made the decision to withdraw a substantial number of US troops from Syria, leaving a small contingent to guard the country’s oil fields under the pretext of preventing them from falling into the hands of the Islamic State.

With the US withdrawal, Turkey has taken a more prominent role, citing the need to address Kurdish groups and the PKK movement along its border with northern Syria. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent troops to establish a stable and secure 30km zone between the two countries, with the aim of preventing future terrorist attacks on Turkish territory.

FAQs

1. What is the PKK/YPG?

The PKK/YPG is a Kurdish separatist group that operates primarily in Turkey and Syria. It is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and other countries.

2. What is the Turkish operation in Syria targeting?

The Turkish operation is targeting the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which Turkey believes is supported by the United States.

3. How long has the Syrian civil war been going on?

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing for almost a decade, with various factions and international actors involved in the conflict.

