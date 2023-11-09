In Response to EU Pressure, X Takes Action Against Hamas-Affiliated Accounts and Disinformation

The X social media platform has swiftly responded to EU industry chief Thierry Breton’s call for action against the dissemination of disinformation and illegal content. The recent attack by Hamas on Israel prompted Breton to issue a 24-hour ultimatum to X’s CEO, urging the platform to comply with new EU online content rules. In a strong statement, X’s chief executive, Linda officer Yaccarino, confirmed that hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts have been removed, and tens of thousands of pieces of content have been taken down or labeled since the attack.

The implementation of the Digital Services Act (DSA) has compelled large online platforms, including X and Meta’s Facebook, to actively combat the spread of illegal content and safeguard public security and civic discourse. Yaccarino emphasized X’s commitment to addressing the evolving situation by reallocating resources and restructuring internal teams, although specific changes were not disclosed.

The company further reinforced its dedication to collaboration by inviting further engagement with Breton and his team, offering a meeting to address any specific concerns or queries. X has effectively responded to over 80 takedown requests within the EU’s required timeframe and has not received any notices from Europol regarding illegal content on the platform.

This strong response from X comes in the wake of a similar warning issued to Meta, formerly known as Facebook, by Breton. Meta was given a 24-hour deadline to outline the measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation on its platforms following the attack on Israel.

The actions taken by X demonstrate its commitment to combatting the dissemination of illegal content while maintaining the integrity of public discourse. The platform acknowledges the importance of swift and decisive action in ensuring a safe and responsible online environment.