Did the UK Prime Minister’s Christmas Video Taunt Prince Harry?

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently shared a Christmas video that has caught the attention of royal enthusiasts. Viewers are now questioning whether Sunak was subtly mocking Prince Harry in the video. The Duke of Sussex, along with his wife Meghan Markle, relocated from the United Kingdom in 2020 after taking a step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

In the festive video, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Sunak jokingly portrayed himself as enjoying the peace and quiet of his residence at 10 Downing Street. He was seen cuddling his cat, knocking over soda cans, watching a comedy, and roasting marshmallows until his phone interrupted him. Sunak half-heartedly answered the call and responded with a groan, saying, “Harry, you’ve got the wrong number.”

Although fans found amusement in the possible taunt directed towards Harry, it also raised questions of which Harry Sunak was actually addressing. Some speculated that it could be British journalist Harry Cole, who famously wrote about the prime minister’s leaked mobile number earlier in the year.

This lighthearted moment in Sunak’s holiday video added to the ongoing feud between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family since their move to Montecito, California three years ago. Despite their new life in the United States, Harry reportedly experiences a sense of longing for his past life in England, as shared by royal expert Kinsey Schofield. According to Schofield, Harry may be feeling lonely and missing the chaotic Christmas celebrations with the royal family.

During this holiday season, Harry and Markle did not join the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham. Instead, they chose to celebrate with their children, Archie and Lili, in their home away from the gathering of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

While Sunak’s video provided a moment of amusement for many, it also shed light on the complexities of Harry and Meghan’s new life, their strained relationship with the royal family, and the challenges of living far from home during the holiday season.