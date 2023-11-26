Exposing the Reality: Challenges Faced by Wounded Patients at al-Shifa Hospital

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, al-Shifa Hospital has become a center of attention due to the dire conditions faced by wounded patients. The World Health Organization, known as the UN’s health agency, has gone so far as to label it a “death zone” due to the devastating impact of Israel’s ground offensive.

More than 200 medical personnel have tragically lost their lives during the weeks of indiscriminate bombing, leading to the closure of most hospitals in the region. With limited options available, al-Shifa Hospital is tasked with treating a vast number of wounded individuals, placing a tremendous strain on the already overwhelmed medical staff.

While the Israeli army issued an evacuation order for the hospital on November 18, it was simply not feasible to evacuate all the patients. For many, such a move would pose significant health risks, further exacerbating their already critical conditions.

Last week, Israeli forces conducted a raid on al-Shifa Hospital, alleging that Hamas fighters had been utilizing a complex network of tunnels beneath the facility in Gaza City for staging attacks. However, Hamas representatives and hospital officials have categorically denied these claims, emphasizing the hospital’s commitment to providing medical care without any association with military activities.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the director of al-Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, has been taken into custody by Israeli authorities. The arrest has only added another layer of uncertainty and concern for the hospital and its patients, who are already grappling with the overwhelming challenges of the conflict.

