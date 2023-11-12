India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Concerns over Interference and Visa Suspension

In a recent development, India has raised concerns over Canadian personnel’s interference in its affairs and invoked the provision of parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India would consider resuming the issuance of visas to Canadians if progress is made in ensuring the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada.

The strained ties between India and Canada were further intensified when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response to these allegations, India temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and called for a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country.

Mr. Jaishankar emphasized that India’s decision to suspend visa issuance and invoke parity was based on concerns about continuous interference in its affairs by Canadian personnel. Explaining the concept of diplomatic parity, he referred to the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which provides for equality and reciprocal treatment among nations.

Canada has already recalled 41 of its diplomats from India in response to India’s actions. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly criticized India’s move, describing it as contrary to international law and a violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. India has firmly rejected these allegations.

The current relationship between India and Canada is facing significant challenges, with India expressing concerns about certain segments of Canadian politics. As the dialogue continues, progress in ensuring the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada will play a crucial role in determining the future course of action.

FAQs

