Escalating Tensions: Clashes Shake Libyan Capital Amid Factional Power Struggle

The Libyan capital of Tripoli was rattled by fierce clashes on Monday, signaling an escalation in the long-standing power struggle between armed factions. While the root cause of the clashes remains unknown, reports suggest they were triggered by the detention of Mahmoud Hamza, the leader of the powerful 444 brigade, by the rival Special Deterrence Force at Mitiga airport. The residents of the Furnaj district, where the clashes erupted, expressed deep concern for their safety as gunfire echoed through the streets for nearly two hours.

This recent bout of violence marks the most severe clashes witnessed in Tripoli in months, highlighting the fragile security situation in the war-torn country. While sporadic clashes have occurred between armed factions in other parts of northwest Libya in recent weeks, the intensity of the fighting in the capital raises concerns about a potential escalation. The two factions involved in the clashes are considered to be the most influential in Tripoli, further heightening the risks associated with their confrontations.

Ever since the NATO-backed uprising in 2011, Libya has experienced a persistent lack of peace and security. The warring eastern and western factions, which have dominated the political landscape since 2014, remain locked in a stalemate with no clear path to reconciliation. Despite a ceasefire agreement in place since 2020, the absence of a lasting political solution continues to fuel tensions and perpetuate the cycle of violence.

Amidst the clashes, a video circulating online captured the chaotic scene, with tracer fire illuminating the night sky and gunshots piercing the air. Concurrently, reports emerged of armed men closing off a major road in the Ain Zara district, near the epicenter of the clashes.

As Libya grapples with the persistent power struggle and fragmentation, the recent clashes in Tripoli serve as a stark reminder of the country’s troubled journey towards stability and the urgent need for credible attempts at conflict resolution. The risks associated with continued factional fighting not only threaten the lives of innocent civilians but also undermine prospects for lasting peace in the war-torn nation.