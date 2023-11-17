New perspectives on the Devastation in Israel: A Tragic Failure

In recent days, Israel has witnessed a heartbreaking disaster that has left a lasting impact on the nation. While videos circulating on social media capture the magnitude of the crisis, it is important to delve deeper into the heart-wrenching stories that have emerged. One video showcases Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, helplessly being taken hostage into Gaza. Another video depicts an elderly woman surrounded by euphoric young Palestinians, marking the loss of Yaffa Adar, who had dedicated her life to the kibbutz she helped build.

Bibas and Adar were both residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz, situated on the border of the Gaza Strip within the notorious “Gaza Envelope.” The true devastation in these small, aged settlements is still not widely recognized. However, what is evident is the utter destruction. Kibbutz members, along with their children, were mercilessly slaughtered within their own homes. Some brave souls attempted to challenge the terrorists but were met with a tragic end. Adults, children, and even babies fell victim to brutal dismemberment. Houses were set ablaze, with helpless residents still trapped inside. Many individuals from these settlements remain missing, leaving their loved ones in a perpetual state of fear and uncertainty.

The devastating quality of this tragedy does not solely stem from the immense loss of life but also from the monumental failure that occurred. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) received calls for help from the kibbutz members, who waited anxiously for hours, only to be let down by their absence. The Kibbutz Movement, mourning the loss of its members, released a powerful statement expressing their grief and demanding immediate action from the government and IDF.

A few days following the attack, Bar Heffetz, the agricultural manager of Kibbutz Nirim, shared his thoughts on Facebook, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly. He implored the prime minister to abandon his pompous posts and tweets, and instead, visit the affected areas to witness the devastation firsthand. Heffetz emphasized the importance of understanding the stories of those who have suffered unimaginable loss and seeking forgiveness.

To truly grasp the significance of these kibbutzim, it is essential to recognize their historical and ideological significance. Established overnight in 1946, following Yom Kippur, the kibbutzim emerged as vital outposts, reinforcing the Jewish presence in the southern region of the British Mandate of Palestine. These settlements were founded by diverse individuals, including socialists, liberals, philanthropists, and farmers, who played a pivotal role in shaping the borders of Israel.

The kibbutzim embody a fundamental transformation in Jewish self-identity. For centuries, Jews were prohibited from working the land in Europe, leading them to engage primarily in banking and moneylending. Zionism sought to revolutionize this perception, with the kibbutznik becoming the epitome of a farmer committed to the land of their ancestors. This rootedness gave rise to practical wisdom, entrepreneurial endeavors, and military leadership within the kibbutz community. It is tragically ironic that the recent failure of the IDF occurred within these very same kibbutzim that had produced fearless soldiers and commanders in the past.

Beyond the physical revolution, the kibbutz symbolized a broader transformation within Jewish society. While Jewish communities in Europe faced dispersal, the kibbutz fostered unity among its members. Living collectively, they shared resources, living spaces, and a common ideology. This connectedness served as a stark contrast to the refugee camps that emerged in the Gaza Strip after the 1948 war, where displaced Palestinian civilians sought sanctuary.

The recent tragedy has highlighted a critical oversight that lasted for hours following the breach of the border by Hamas. The disastrous consequences of this failure cannot be ignored. The pain and suffering endured by the kibbutzim in the face of this catastrophe have left scars that will take time to heal.

While Israel mourns the loss of lives and contemplates the failure that occurred, it is crucial that we question and reflect on the lessons learned. How can we ensure such devastation does not repeat itself? How can we better support those on the front lines of defense? These questions demand careful consideration as we seek a path towards a more secure and resilient Israel.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Gaza Envelope?

A: The Gaza Envelope refers to the area located on the border of the Gaza Strip.

Q: What is the Kibbutz Movement?

A: The Kibbutz Movement is an organization that represents and supports the collective settlements known as kibbutzim in Israel.

Q: What is the British Mandate of Palestine?

A: The British Mandate of Palestine refers to the period between World War I and the establishment of the State of Israel when Britain administered the region.

Q: Who are the kibbutzniks?

A: Kibbutzniks are individuals who reside in kibbutzim, which are collective settlements where members share resources and live according to a specific ideology.

Q: What is Zionism?

A: Zionism is a political and social movement that supports the establishment and preservation of a Jewish homeland in the land of Israel.

Sources:

– [Kibbutz Movement](https://kibbutz.org.il/)