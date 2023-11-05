World’s Oldest Wooden Structure Unearthed in Zambia, Revealing Ancient Human Ingenuity

Archaeologists have made an incredible discovery near Zambia’s Kalambo Falls, unveiling the world’s oldest wooden structure. Embedded in clay and well-preserved due to a high water table, this remarkable find was crafted approximately 476,000 years ago from the logs of a large-fruited willow tree. What makes this even more fascinating is that it predates the existence of Homo sapiens, indicating a significantly higher level of cognitive ability among our ancient ancestors than previously believed.

Before this groundbreaking discovery, the oldest known wooden structure was only 9,000 years old. However, a fragment of a plank dating back 780,000 years has been found in Israel, making it the oldest known wooden artifact. The significance of the Zambian structure lies in its age and the implications it carries about early human capabilities.

Leading archaeologist Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool believes the wooden framework could have served various purposes, such as supporting a walkway or platform above the wet surroundings. It could have been used for storage or as a foundation for shelters, indicating a departure from the nomadic lifestyle typically associated with Stone Age people.

This discovery challenges our previous understanding of early humans. Barham suggests that the ability to work with trees and create such structures indicates a higher cognitive capacity than we had previously attributed to our ancient ancestors based solely on stone tools. The presence of wooden tools and the absence of skeletal remains further supports the idea that these early humans were capable of complex activities and were likely staying in one location for extended periods.

Barham speculates that Homo heidelbergensis, a species known to have lived between 700,000 and 200,000 years ago, may have been responsible for this architectural feat. This species displayed distinctive physical characteristics, such as a larger brow, braincase, and a flatter face compared to earlier human species. Fossils of Homo heidelbergensis have been discovered in the same region, further strengthening this hypothesis.

The age of the structure was determined with the help of luminescence dating, a technique that measures the last time minerals were exposed to sunlight. This revelation has revolutionized our understanding of early humans and their ability to transform their environment to make life more comfortable and convenient.

The discovery of the world’s oldest wooden structure in Zambia showcases the intelligence, imagination, and skills of our ancient ancestors. It highlights their ability to create something completely new and previously unseen. This finding not only expands our knowledge of early human history but also sheds light on the remarkable ingenuity that has shaped the course of human evolution.