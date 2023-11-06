The Incredible Life of Bobi: The Longest-Lived Dog in History

When Bobi, an adorable brown-and-white puppy, was born on May 11, 1992, the world was in the midst of significant events and cultural milestones. Yugoslavia was facing turmoil, Los Angeles was recovering from riots, the Maastricht treaty was being signed, Sharon Stone was captivating audiences in Basic Instinct, and REM was preparing for their upcoming album release. But little did anyone know that this Portuguese mastiff, or Rafeiro do Alentejo, would go on to shake and redefine the record for the world’s longest-lived dog.

Sadly, at the impressive age of 31 years and 165 days, Bobi passed away on October 21 in the small Portuguese village of Conqueiros. Throughout his remarkable life, he had been a beloved companion to Leonel Costa and his family. Guinness World Records acknowledged Bobi as the world’s oldest dog earlier this year, a testament to his extraordinary longevity.

Before Bobi, the title of the oldest recorded dog belonged to Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog who lived until 29 years and 5 months in 1939. But Bobi surpassed this record with ease, captivating the hearts of people around the world. His age had been verified through official registration with the veterinary service of Leiria, as well as a pet database managed by Portugal’s National Union of Veterinarians.

Dr. Karen Becker, a veterinarian who had the pleasure of meeting Bobi, shared the news of his passing on Facebook. Accompanied by two pictures of a cheerful Bobi, she wrote, “Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings. Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on Earth would never be enough for those who loved him.”

Bobi’s exceptional lifespan is even more remarkable considering his challenging beginnings. As a puppy, he and his three siblings were destined for a premature end, as was the norm at that time. However, fate intervened when eight-year-old Leonel Costa and his brothers discovered the puppies and decided to save them. Bobi quickly became a cherished member of the Costa family.

Costa attributes Bobi’s long life to the serene and nurturing environment he experienced, along with his unrestricted access to the land. The family’s diet, shared with the dogs, also played a role. Costa revealed that they fed Bobi the same food they ate, albeit without any seasonings. Nature and nurture worked hand in hand, as Bobi’s mother lived to the age of 18, and another one of Costa’s dogs reached 22.

Bobi’s legacy as the longest-lived dog in history will forever be etched in our memories. His incredible journey teaches us the value of love, care, and creating a peaceful environment for our beloved companions. Bobi was truly one of a kind, and his extraordinary life will continue to inspire dog lovers around the world.