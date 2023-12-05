Oil Producing Countries Show Resistance to Fossil Fuel Phase-Out, Despite Net Zero Pledges

A recent study conducted by the Net Zero Tracker, an independent data consortium including Oxford University, has revealed a significant disparity between the climate targets set by countries and their actual plans to reduce CO2 emissions. The findings indicate that none of the major oil and gas-producing nations have intentions to halt fossil fuel extraction, despite commitments to achieve net-zero emissions.

The proliferation of “net zero” ambitions without a clear commitment to phasing out fossil fuels underscores the pressing need for entities to outline concrete strategies for achieving their targets. Natasha Lutz, a research co-author from the University of Oxford, emphasized the importance of clarifying how these countries plan to transition to cleaner sources of energy.

At the U.N.’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai, governments will be deliberating on a potentially groundbreaking agreement to phase out CO2-emitting fossil fuels. These fuels are recognized as the primary drivers of climate change and pose a significant threat to environmental stability.

The data shared with Reuters exposes an alarming reality. While 69 oil-producing countries, including major players such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, Russia, China, and the United Arab Emirates (host of COP28), have committed to achieving net-zero emissions, only three smaller producers—Denmark, Spain, and France—have outlined plans to eventually cease drilling. Notably, Denmark and Spain are the sole gas producers intending to phase out production.

Among the countries with net-zero emissions targets but no concrete plans to curb production is the United Arab Emirates. The UAE has received widespread criticism from climate activists, as well as European and American lawmakers, due to the appointment of Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the state-owned oil company ADNOC, as the president of the COP28 talks. ADNOC itself plans to expand oil production capacity and increase its gas output.

Jim Skea, chair of the U.N.’s climate science panel, stressed the urgency of reducing global oil use by 60% and gas use by 45% by 2050 to prevent temperatures from surpassing the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold. Failure to achieve this could result in irreversible and catastrophic consequences from climate change. Skea emphasized the need for a substantial reduction in fossil fuel consumption, including a complete phase-out of CO2-emitting coal.

As the world grapples with the complexities of transitioning to a sustainable future, it becomes increasingly evident that the commitments made by oil-producing nations to achieve net-zero emissions must be accompanied by concrete actions. While some smaller producers are taking steps towards phasing out fossil fuel extraction, the lack of similar commitments from major players raises concerns about the collective progress towards combating climate change.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is net zero emissions?

Net zero emissions refers to achieving a balance between the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and the amount removed or offset. It involves reducing emissions as much as possible and compensating for any remaining emissions by investing in carbon sequestration or other forms of offsetting.

Why is phasing out fossil fuels important for the environment?

Fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas, release large quantities of carbon dioxide (CO2) when burned for energy. CO2 is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global climate change by trapping heat in the Earth’s atmosphere. Phasing out fossil fuels is crucial to mitigating the impacts of climate change and transitioning to cleaner, renewable energy sources.

Which countries have committed to reaching net zero emissions?

Many countries, including major global emitters like the United States, China, and the European Union, have made commitments to reach net zero emissions by certain target years. These commitments reflect a recognition of the urgent need to address climate change and transition to more sustainable energy systems.

Why is the lack of fossil fuel phase-out concerning?

The lack of plans to phase out fossil fuel extraction by major oil and gas-producing countries raises concerns about the feasibility of achieving global climate goals. Fossil fuel use is a primary driver of greenhouse gas emissions, and continued extraction and consumption undermine efforts to reduce CO2 levels in the atmosphere. It is imperative for these countries to develop strategies to transition away from fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy alternatives.