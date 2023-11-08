Rail Travel in the Swiss Alps Faces Delays After Major Derailment

Rail travel through the Swiss Alps is set to experience delays in the coming months following a significant derailment that has partially disrupted the operations of the Gotthard Base Tunnel. Last week, a freight train derailed, causing damage to approximately five miles of rail lines and rendering the 35-mile (57-kilometer) tunnel temporarily unavailable.

The Swiss national rail operator, SBB, has announced that the tunnel will reopen partially on August 23, with one of the two lines unaffected by the incident. However, due to the reduced capacity, passenger trains will be rerouted via a scenic railway, resulting in journey times that are up to two hours longer until early 2024.

To accommodate the rerouting, SBB stated, “Until further notice, passenger trains will be diverted via the panorama route,” with journey times extended by 60 minutes in national traffic and between 60 and 120 minutes in international traffic.

While SBB is exploring the possibility of operating with just one track, the tunnel will remain closed to non-freight traffic until further notice. This temporary closure has significant implications as the Gotthard Base Tunnel, which opened in 2016, serves as a crucial railway connection between northern and southern Europe. It is also a popular attraction for rail enthusiasts, being the world’s longest and deepest tunnel, situated almost 1.5 miles beneath the surface.

The disruption to the tunnel’s operation has resulted in reduced passenger services, as the panoramic route over the mountains is unable to accommodate double-decker trains. Additionally, there will be no additional trains during peak hours, further impacting the capacity.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the derailment, and SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot emphasized that the incident was unexpected given the tunnel’s reputation for safety. He expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to travelers and freight customers and assured that efforts were underway to restore normal operations swiftly.

As rail travel and trade connections reliant on the Gotthard Base Tunnel face these temporary setbacks, travelers and commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and anticipate delays. The safety and efficient operation of the tunnel remain paramount, and SBB is committed to resolving the situation promptly.