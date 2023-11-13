Kenyan Government Halts Worldcoin’s Operations Over Data Privacy Concerns

The Kenyan government has taken action to suspend cryptocurrency project Worldcoin’s registration of new users, citing concerns about data privacy. Worldcoin, founded by American tech entrepreneur Sam Altman, offers free crypto tokens to individuals who consent to having their eyes scanned. This unique approach has attracted thousands of Kenyans who have been queuing up at registration centers in the hopes of obtaining approximately $49 worth of the digital currency.

Kenya’s Communications Authority expressed worry about how the biometric data would be stored and raised questions about offering money in exchange for personal data, as well as the potential risk associated with entrusting such a vast amount of data to a private company. The Ministry of Interior has initiated an investigation into Worldcoin and called upon security services and data protection agencies to verify the legitimacy and compliance of the project.

While some individuals expressed frustration at being unable to register due to overcrowding and security concerns, many seemed undeterred by the data collection process. Some participants voiced their enthusiasm solely for the monetary benefits, stating that they were unconcerned about the potential risks associated with sharing their personal information.

Worldcoin claims that it does not store any data collected during the iris scanning process. However, privacy experts caution that the sensitive information obtained through this method could potentially fall into the wrong hands. Kenya’s Office of the Data Protection Commissioner has emphasized the need for public vigilance and compliance with the Data Protection Act of 2019 when engaging with Worldcoin.

Furthermore, Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority has expressed apprehension regarding the ongoing registration, reminding Kenyans that Worldcoin is not regulated in the country. The authority highlighted individuals’ right to withhold unnecessary personal information from such platforms. Digital rights lawyer Mercy Mutemi suggests that there are less invasive methods available to verify human identity without compromising privacy.

Worldcoin chose Kenya as its launching ground in Africa due to the country’s thriving tech industry and the significant number of Kenyans already involved in cryptocurrency trading. The project has also expanded its operations to other countries, including Indonesia, France, Japan, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Several data protection authorities in these nations have also begun scrutinizing Worldcoin in response to the recent developments.

