The Excitement Builds: Lisbon Prepares for World Youth Day 2023

As the sun sets over Eduardo VII Park in Lisbon, Cardinal Manuel Clemente, the patriarch of Lisbon, leads the opening Mass for World Youth Day 2023. The atmosphere is electric, as young people from all over the world come together to celebrate their faith.

Clemente, a respected leader in the Catholic Church, emphasizes the significance of Mary’s journey to visit her cousin in the hill country of Judea. He describes Mary’s haste as a calm urgency, a sense of purpose without anxiousness.

“You, too, are called to embrace this serenity as you share your experiences and the grace of these days,” Clemente tells the crowd. “What you bring and what you will take from here will be made even greater by the transformative power of these moments.”

Turning to the greeting between Mary and Elizabeth, Clemente encourages the young participants to always begin their meetings with a genuine and welcoming exchange of words. He highlights the importance of creating an atmosphere of sincere hospitality and true sharing.

“Lisbon wholeheartedly welcomes each and every one of you,” Clemente declares. “Countless families and institutions have opened their doors and offered their services. In their generosity, I see echoes of the house of Elizabeth, which welcomed Mary and the precious gift she carried within her.”

As the opening Mass concludes, the excitement continues to build. The presence of Cardinal Manuel Clemente, a spiritual leader appointed by Pope Francis himself, brings a unique sense of authority and inspiration to the event.

Tomorrow, the anticipation grows even stronger as Pope Francis himself arrives in Lisbon. A warm welcome awaits him, starting with an official reception at the National Palace of Belém and a courtesy visit to the Portuguese president. The day will culminate in a special vespers prayer with an impressive gathering of bishops, priests, religious, seminarians, and pastoral workers at Jerónimos Monastery.

The highlight of the World Youth Day festivities will be the official welcoming ceremony with Pope Francis on Thursday. The Meeting Hill at Eduardo VII Park will witness the joyous gathering of thousands of young people and the Holy Father. It will be a momentous occasion, marking the start of a spiritually enriching journey for all participants.

As the city of Lisbon prepares to embrace these young pilgrims, the air is filled with anticipation and enthusiasm. The vibrant energy of World Youth Day blends harmoniously with the rich history and religious heritage of Portugal. It is a perfect setting for an event that brings together young Catholics from around the world to deepen their faith, forge lifelong connections, and be inspired by the teachings of the Church.

FAQ:

Q: What is World Youth Day?

A: World Youth Day is an international event organized by the Catholic Church to gather young people from different countries to celebrate their faith, engage in spiritual activities, and connect with one another.

Q: Who is Cardinal Manuel Clemente?

A: Cardinal Manuel Clemente is the patriarch of Lisbon and a prominent figure in the Catholic Church. He was appointed by Pope Francis in 2013 and has since played a significant role in promoting spirituality and leading the faithful in Portugal.

Q: What is the significance of Mary’s journey?

A: Mary’s journey to visit her cousin in the hill country of Judea symbolizes the importance of sharing and hospitality. It serves as a reminder for young people to approach their encounters with others in a welcoming and sincere manner.

Q: Why is Pope Francis visiting Lisbon?

A: Pope Francis is coming to Lisbon to participate in World Youth Day, offer guidance and spiritual guidance to the young participants, and further strengthen the bonds of the Catholic community.

Sources:

– [Catholic News Agency](https://www.catholicnewsagency.com)