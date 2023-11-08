Teen Boy and Girl Scouts Fall Ill at South Korea Event Amidst Heat Wave

Hundreds of teenage boy and girl scouts have become unwell at a global event in South Korea, coinciding with a scorching heat wave in the country. The event, known as the World Scout Jamboree, has drawn nearly 40,000 participants from 155 different countries, most of whom are middle and high school students. The festival, spanning 12 days, showcases cultural performances and outdoor activities.

The extreme heat, with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), has raised concerns among organizers and parents. At the jamboree’s on-site hospital, a staggering 1,486 people sought medical attention on Thursday alone. The most common reported issues were skin rashes, heat-related illnesses, and bug bites. Fortunately, no critical cases were identified.

In response to the situation, the UK Scouts Association decided to relocate their 4,000 participants and volunteers to hotels in the capital city, Seoul. While this may disappoint some attendees, the association pledges to continue offering a meaningful Jamboree experience in collaboration with Korean authorities.

Distressed parents and concerned observers worldwide inundated the event’s social media platforms with demands for the cancellation of the event due to the prevailing conditions. Reports emerged of participants sleeping on the ground without tents or proper equipment, in addition to complaints of food shortages and inadequate sun protection.

Acknowledging these concerns, the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, directed the provision of air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to the campsite. The military has also stepped in to assist with the setup of shade shelters and improvements to infrastructure.

Organizers are taking steps to address the situation, including increasing medical staff, enhancing pest control measures, and boosting food supplies. Additionally, the number of portable toilets and cleaning staff has been significantly augmented.

To mitigate the effects of the heat wave, each scout will now receive five bottles of cold water daily, as well as cooling masks, hats, sunscreen, ice packs, and salt pills. Furthermore, scheduled events involving strenuous physical activities have been replaced with indoor programs.

Despite the widespread concern, organizers have announced their commitment to ensuring the safe and stable operation of the event until its conclusion. As the heat wave persists, the South Korean government’s disease control and prevention agency has reported 19 deaths and 1,520 cases of heat-related illnesses since May 20.