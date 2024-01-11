The Importance of Prioritizing Human Rights in Diplomacy

Governments across the world have a responsibility to prioritize human rights in their domestic policies and foreign relations. However, there is a concerning trend of transactional diplomacy, where governments prioritize short-term gains over long-term human rights goals. This approach not only undermines the principles of human rights and the rule of law but also creates potential harm for people both within and beyond their borders.

Transactional diplomacy can be seen in various instances. For example, the United States, under President Joe Biden, has been reluctant to hold accountable human rights violators who are deemed important for their domestic agenda or perceived as strategic partners against China. Countries like Saudi Arabia, India, and Egypt, despite their significant human rights abuses, have faced little pressure to reform their practices or face consequences for their actions. This highlights a disregard for the core principles of human rights in favor of short-term political expediency.

Furthermore, this approach extends beyond human rights violations within a country’s own borders. In the realm of migration, the US has been hesitant to criticize Mexico, as it relies on their assistance in preventing migrants and asylum seekers from entering the US. This has resulted in both governments collaborating to deport thousands of individuals, many of whom face grave dangers and abuses in Mexico. The US, in this instance, prioritizes its own interests over the well-being and safety of vulnerable individuals.

It is essential for governments to recognize that protecting human rights should not be negotiable. The myopic focus on transactional diplomacy disregards the long-term benefits that come from promoting human rights, such as security, trade, energy, and migration. By consistently prioritizing human rights, governments can build stronger institutions and foster healthier relationships with other nations.

Ultimately, the challenge lies in ensuring that human rights leadership is demonstrated consistently, regardless of the perpetrator or the victim. Governments must move away from transactional diplomacy and adopt a principled approach that respects and upholds human rights values. Only then can we create a world that is more just, equitable, and compassionate for all.

